Decoding the messages in Meghan’s $73,000 Invictus Games wardrobe

While Prince Harry was busy supporting the Invictus Games, his wife was equally busy with a side hustle of her own – one not quite so worthy of cause as her husband’s, but which is equally dear to her heart.

For – in her own head, at least – Meghan is patron of the Label Games, that fascinating sport, played predominantly (though not exclusively) by women whose goal is to assert their status through their wardrobe. Think of it as a bit like Top Trumps, only with Chanel as the Jack.

Peter Dejong/AP “Wars may – and do – rage, and she would still dress for the life she has, not the life her detractors wish her to have.”

Or in Meghan’s case, Chanel, Valentino and Celine. With absolutely no nod whatsoever to the dire financial circumstances that all but the one per cent find themselves plunged into this year, Meghan packed an estimated £38,000 (NZ$73,000) worth of clothes, accessories and jewellery for her trip, including a £3,200 (NZ$6,178) Valentino suit, a £2,700 (NZ$5212) Celine jacket and a Cartier Love bracelet worth £5,800.

The latter is no indicator of profligacy, since it belonged to Princess Diana. Her £12,800 (NZ$24,710) Cartier necklace, however, is thought to be new.

READ MORE:

* Meghan Markle & Prince Harry look more in love than ever as they spend Easter together at Invictus Games

* The Duchess of Cambridge's best (and worst) fashion looks from the controversial Caribbean royal tour

* Duchess Meghan to receive $2 for tabloid's privacy invasion

* Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle as biggest coronavirus lockdown influencer



Her detractors have been quick to condemn this tone deaf, Marie Antoinette-ish approach. This is predictable, but also rather naive. Meghan is never going to be a woman who rocks up to a public appearance wearing Next shoes and a shift dress from the M&S sale rail.

Wars may – and do – rage, and she would still dress for the life she has, not the life her detractors wish her to have. Like Reese Witherspoon or Kim Kardashian, Meghan is a multi-hyphenate, a duchess / actress / author / producer whose many disparate roles require a wardrobe whose subtle coda ensures it appeals to a broad church.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s neat, box-ticking, crowd-pleasing version of a princess is not expansive enough for the many messages Meghan needs to convey. Hence why she played the Label Games.

Peter Dejong/AP This deliberately off-kilter jewellery is pure Meghan: she loves to play against type.

Day one started off predictably enough, with that tried and tested ‘grand entrance’ formula beloved of modern brides and Bianca Jagger at Studio 54, the white trouser suit. Meghan’s was by Valentino, teamed with an off-white Valentino bag for extra emphasis.

Still, she couldn’t help but add a talking point, in the form of a £234 (NZ$451) ‘kitten mitten’ (that’s hand jewellery, to you and me) by indie Brooklyn jewellery brand Catbird. This deliberately off-kilter note is pure Meghan: she loves to play against type, as in 2019, when she appeared at an official engagement with bare legs, despite Royal convention suggesting women should wear hosiery.

In the same vein, Day Two saw her wear an ultra-conservative £2,400 (NZ$4633) Celine jacket, gold buttons and all, with a gilt-chained Celine bag, demure Chanel pumps and – here comes the off-kilter note – a pair of low-rise jeans by little-known label Mousy Vintage.

As the trip rolled on, it became clearer and clearer that Meghan didn’t want to be pigeonholed, but was instead determined to express through her wardrobe as many facets of her multi-hyphenate identity as she could.

On the morning of Day Two, she dressed like a duchess, a modern Royal in a symphony of soft beige tones that included a simple roll-neck, wide-leg Max Mara trousers and a £4,281(NZ$8264) Ralph Lauren coat. It was the quintessence of stealth wealth – an outfit worthy of Shiv Roy in season one of Succession, before the plot required her to express her inner turmoil by wearing Ted Baker.

By evening, when she gave a speech at the games’ opening ceremony, she had finessed her look into more of a Netflix power executive vibe, in wide-leg navy trousers and a £620 (NZ$1196) Khaite bodysuit.

Peter Dejong/AP Free from the restrictions of Royal life, the Duchess of Sussex dressed to reflect her new multi-hyphenate status.

By Day Three, Meghan’s Label Games were Olympian in their endeavours. She started the day in another white jacket, this time by Brandon Maxwell, a favourite of Michelle Obama. Lest anyone carp that Maxwell is the sort of designer her character might have worn in Suits, she made sure to add Manolo Blahnik shoes, Valentino sunglasses and a Cartier watch from Princess Diana’s collection into the mix.

Oh, and a pair of jeans so anonymous that even the finest internet sleuths failed to identify them. They could have been mine. They could have been yours. We all have a pair in our cupboard.

This practised air of relatability crescendoed in the afternoon, by which point only her pinstripe jacket, by Floridan (but intellectual Floridan) designer Veronica Beard, was identifiable. The rest – the same jeans with an equally anonymous blue shirt – could have been from anywhere. Which was precisely the point.

For her finale, it was back to being a modern duchess again, with Meghan attending an evening reception in brown Manolo Blahnik stilettos and a cream Valentino dress whose hem had the temerity to rest several inches above her bare knees in a manner which that other duchess, Kate, could never emulate without causing apoplexies.

And that was it. Game over – for now. In the quest to appeal to all of her disparate public, may the odds be ever in Meghan’s favour. And if they’re not, well, it won’t be for lack of trying.