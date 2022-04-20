Revealed: How the Queen locked herself away after Prince Philip’s funeral

The Queen’s dressmaker, recalled in an updated version of her memoir how the monarch opted to remain alone after her husband’s funeral. (File photo)

The Queen returned to Windsor Castle and shut herself alone in her sitting room following the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, it has emerged.

It came after she was forced to sit apart from other members of the royal family during the service at St George’s Chapel last April due to lockdown restrictions.

Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dressmaker and close confidante, recalled in an updated version of her memoir how the monarch opted to remain alone in the immediate aftermath of her husband’s funeral.

“I helped her off with her coat and hat and no words were spoken,” she said.

“The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts.”

The moment is recalled in Kelly’s book, The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, first published in October 2019, which has been updated to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

A new chapter includes details about how the royal household coped throughout lockdown and Prince Philip’s death.

Kelly was a member of “HMS Bubble”, the small coterie of staff who isolated alongside the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to protect them from Covid.

She moved into Windsor Castle and stayed by the Queen’s side for two years.

She said that from March 2020 onwards she washed, set and styled the Queen’s hair every week, trimming it when needed, in what her team named “Kelly’s Salon”.

She wrote: “The Queen knew I was nervous, and during the first two weeks I was shaking. I had only done her hair once or twice before while on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Queen was so kind as she advised me on the very specific way to put the rollers in.”

But she added: “As I grew in confidence I’m sure the Queen thought I was a professional and started shouting at me, ‘Don’t do that, do it this way. That’s right, you’ve got it, don’t change it’. I was thinking, goodness me, I need a gin and tonic.

Yui Mok/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II sits with Anna Wintour, Caroline Rush, left, chief executive of the British Fashion Council and royal dressmaker Angela Kelly, right.

“So while the Queen was under the dryer I said to her, ‘I’m off for a stiff drink because this is so stressful, getting it just right for you’.”

She said that “after a much-needed rest” she returned to the dressing room to comb out the Queen’s hair ready to style. “I must have used a whole can of hairspray to make sure it lasted the week,” she added.

The routine would continue, with one of Ms Kelly’s team preparing her the G&T every time she returned upstairs from the dressing room.

Book extracts published in Hello! magazine also reveal how the monarch surprised staff by turning up at a “Bubble Olympics” organised on the golf course at Home Park, Windsor, to hand out prizes to staff.

The event was organised by staff to lift spirits at the beginning of lockdown in March 2020 and included games such as relay and rounders.

Kelly said the Queen watched proceedings discreetly from behind the bushes before stepping out to hand out the awards, much to their delight.

She described how the Queen’s puppies, Sandy and Muick, had proved a “godsend” during lockdown and had given Her Majesty “constant joy”, even taking their first royal flight to Balmoral last summer.

Kelly, a Liverpudlian docker’s daughter, first met the Queen in 1992, when she was working as a housekeeper at the British Ambassador’s residence in Berlin. Weeks later, she received a call asking if she would like to join the royal household as a dressmaker.

She has since developed a warm friendship with the Queen and has become her closest confidante, illustrated by the fact that the monarch gave her book, which offers an unrivalled insight into life behind palace walls, her personal blessing.