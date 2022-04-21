Prince Harry says he visited the Queen to ensure she was ‘protected’

Prince Harry says he has a special relationship with his grandmother where they can both tell each other things that they cannot discuss with anyone else.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan dropped in to see his grandmother for a so-called olive branch meeting at Windsor Castle at the weekend in their first face-to-face meeting as a couple with the Queen in more than two years.

He told a US television show on Thursday morning (NZT) his surprise visit to the Queen over Easter was to make sure she was protected and had “the right people around her”, in comments that have threatened to add to the growing rift within the royal family.

The pair also briefly met with Prince Charles before flying to Holland for the Invictus Games for what is the couple’s first public appearance in Europe together since quitting royal duties.

Harry, 37, has a strained relationship with his father and brother, Prince William, since he left Britain. The differences came to a head when the couple accused the royals of racism during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last March.

He has also launched a High Court legal action against the Home Office claiming it is too dangerous to bring his family to the UK after he was stripped of his official Metropolitan Police protection.

He described his “restart” of life in California as “very much the same” as when he was still a member of the working Royal family but added “it’s just a little more complicated”.

Peter Dejong/AP Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands.

Harry said he could always make the Queen laugh and revealed she was on “great form” when he and Meghan joined her for tea during their secret UK visit.

“I haven’t had a chance to go back to the UK for a couple of years apart from those times, once for my grandfather’s funeral and once for unveiling a statue of my mum,” he said.

“Being with her, it was great. It was really nice to see her in some element of privacy, which was nice.

“It was just so nice to see her … She’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure she’s protected and got the right people around her.

“We have a really special relationship, we talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else.”

He also used the interview in The Hague, in the Netherlands, to describe the US as his home “for the time being” where he has been “welcomed with open arms”.

He did not attend a memorial service for his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, in London last month but the meeting with the Queen had paved the way for the couple to be invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Harry said he had not yet decided whether to come back to Britain for the Platinum Jubilee, saying there are “lots” of issues to overcome to allow his children to finally meet the Queen.

The duke said he was “trying to make it possible” for his children, Archie and Lilibet, to see their great-grandmother and conceded he had “of course” missed his family during the coronavirus lockdown. But stopped short of warm words about anyone other than the Queen.

Archie met the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh as a newborn baby before moving to California with his parents, and 10-month-old Lilibet - named for the Queen’s childhood nickname - has not yet her great-grandmother.

But the portrayal of the duke as the Queen’s right-hand man will likely infuriate some within the Palace. He has previously been openly critical of some of her aides and the institution which he believes failed the Sussexes.

But veteran royal commentator Angela Levin, who wrote the book Harry: Conversations with the Prince, said his comment was a “gross insult” to Prince Charles and his brother, William.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry says he has a special relationship with his grandmother, The Queen (pictured), where they can both tell each other things that they cannot discuss with anyone else.

“He’s underlined even more that he doesn’t deserve to attend the Jubilee celebrations and be on the Balcony,” she said.

Robert Jobson, of London’s Evening Standard, also questioned the motives behind his comments.

“I think you’ll find that Prince Charles and Her Majesty’s children and William are doing just that and supporting the Queen, with actions - and not just words,” he tweeted.

The Queen, who is 96 on Thursday, has been forced to pull out of several key events in the past month, including a traditional Easter Sunday church service, after revealing she has mobility problems.

She travelled to her Norfolk estate on Wednesday where she will celebrate her birthday in low-key fashion at the farmhouse where the Duke of Edinburgh spent much of his retirement. She is likely to spend several days at Wood Farm, the home Prince Philip moved to after his retirement in August 2017.