Queen immortalised as Barbie in honour of Platinum Jubilee

The Queen has been immortalised in the form of a Barbie in honour of her Platinum Jubilee, as its makers say the doll will remind girls “they can be anything”.

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie is released on the Queen’s 96th birthday on Thursday (local time), will be “instantly recognisable”, fitted with an elegant ivory gown and blue sash adorned with decorations of order.

Mattel The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie is released on the Queen’s 96th birthday.

It will also feature a tiara modelled on Queen Mary's fringe tiara, which the Queen wore on her wedding day.

The pink ribbon on the doll imitates one given to the Queen by her father George VI, and the pale blue one imitates one from her grandfather George V.

Mattel Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll will be sold at Harrods, Hamley’s, Selfridges, John Lewis and on Amazon.

The doll will be part of Barbie’s Tribute Collection, which was launched last year in celebration of “visionary individuals with an outstanding impact and legacy within society”.

It joins the line’s first doll, a likeness of Lucille Ball.

It will be presented in a box inspired by the styles of Buckingham Palace, made from a 3D ornate die-cut border framing the figure, and an inner panel showing the throne and the red carpet of the throne room.

Victoria Jones/Getty Images The blue sash that Queen Elizabeth II wears, is called a Garter Riband.

A spokesman for toy company Mattel said: “Since 1959, the Barbie brand’s purpose has been to inspire the limitless potential in every girl and remind them they can be anything”.

“That message has never been more relevant than it is today.”

On why the Queen was chosen for the new Barbie, they added: “After her coronation in 1953, the Queen’s extraordinary reign has seen her lead with duty, humanitarian efforts and a life of public service, unifying the nation in celebration, reflection, and community”.