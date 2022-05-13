Prince William ditches formality and hugs emotional pensioner in Scotland

Britain's Prince William hugs an emotional resident, during a visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prince William has warmly embraced an emotional pensioner during a visit to a homeless project in Scotland.

The Duke of Cambridge - who is rumoured to want to ditch his formal title while on royal engagements - threw protocol to the side and hugged the man, William Burns.

The 66-year-old gripped tightly onto Prince William and appeared to cry during the touching encounter.

It took place at the Kennishead area, a site managed by the Wheatley Group.

READ MORE:

* 'Get my wife out of here': Prince William jokes about Kate Middleton being 'broody' during visit to school in Scotland

* Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would be ‘good presidential candidate’, says Joe Biden’s sister

* Who is Prince Harry to tell me how I should holiday?

* Prince Charles’ Queen’s speech gives world a glimpse of the future king

* You have to see Kate Middleton's sweet response after child asks if she's a prince



Prince William and Kate visited Kennishead on Wednesday (local time) while in Glasgow, seeing first-hand how the organisation is transforming the lives of disadvantaged or vulnerable people, including those at risk of homelessness.

The issue of homelessness has long been an important one for Prince William, inspired by the work of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public during a visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow, to hear about the challenges of homelessness in Scotland.

Diana famously took William to visit homeless shelters when he was young, including The Passage, in central London, later taking over from his mother as patron of the charity.

William and Kate spoke with tenants and members of the community who had waited to see the royal couple, including Burns.

His moment with Prince William was in stark contrast to the often formal handshakes or bows given to members of the royal family.

But it was a reminder just how much William is like his mother, Diana.

After taking selfies with the crowds, the Cambridges met one family who had moved into permanent housing, supported by the Wheatley Group – described as Scotland's leading housing, care and property-management group.

Nearly 6000 homeless people have been given permanent housing in the past two years from the organisation.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Catherine hear about the challenges of homelessness in Scotland during a tour about the country.

They spoke with mother-of-four Joanne Wales in her living room, asking about her experiences as a tenant.

Her son, Jason, four, showed Prince William and Kate his Spider-Man and Hulk toys, and Kate told him: "Louis, our little boy, loves Spider-Man too".

Earlier that day the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had sang nursery rhymes including Wheels on the Bus and Incy Wincy Spider during a visit to a local primary school.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets pupils during a visit to St. John's Primary School, Port Glasgow to partake in a Roots of Empathy session.

They were there to learn about the innovative program Roots of Empathy, which teaches children aged five to 13 about development and feelings using a local baby and their parent who visit classrooms together.

Kate cooed over 10-month old baby boy, Saul Molloy, who was the 'tiny teacher' of the day, visiting the school with his mum Laura.

Afterwards the duke and duchess were welcomed by huge crowds at the University of Glasgow, where Kate put her royal skills on show by helping a student with his crossword.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William sits alongside children and makes a funny face during a visit to St. John's Primary School, Port Glasgow.

"Forerunner of the Sovereign Grant, the funding provided to support the official duties of The Queen" was the clue.

Kate thought about it for a moment before answering "Civil List".

This story was originally published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.