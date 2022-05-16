Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly asked to be left out of Platinum Jubilee balcony appearance

The Queen ruled Prince Harry and Meghan, along with Prince Andrew, will not appear among the other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony this year during the Trooping the Colour. (File photo)

This article was first published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly expressed to the Queen they did not want to appear on the palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a royal source claims.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly requested to be a part of the Queen's Thanksgiving Service, which is set to take place on June 3, instead.

Last week, the former royals announced that they will be attending the Queen's Jubilee festivities, together with their children Archie and Lilibet.

However, the Queen ruled Prince Harry and Meghan, along with Prince Andrew, will not appear among the other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony this year during the Trooping the Colour.

According to the publication, Meghan and Harry were not barred from joining but rather asked to be left out themselves.

The pair's biographer and Finding Freedom author, Omid Scobie, claims Harry talked "with his grandmother about the possibility of not attending Trooping the Colour" ahead of the controversial announcement made last week.

Another royal expert has weighed in on Harry and Meghan's attendance, labelling their return as "entirely due to branding".

Hugo Vickers, royal author and broadcaster, spoke to True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat and said: "I think it's entirely to do with branding because the further away that he [Harry] gets from the Royal Family, he turns into a guy in blue jeans, with a ginger beard, coming off a plane with a backpack on.

"Which isn't very marketable in my point of view," he added.

Earlier this month, the former royal couple were spotted making a secret trip to Windsor to meet with the Queen and Prince Charles.

Meghan and Harry flew into the UK from their home in California for a face-to-face visit with the monarch at Windsor Castle and also stopped in to see the Prince of Wales.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the duo visited Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth before they embarked on a trip to the Netherlands on April 16 for the 2022 Invictus Games.

The impromptu visit was the first time Meghan had been to the UK since the pair stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

