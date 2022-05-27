The Unseen Queen: Royal family's private videos revealed in new documentary

The BBC will release a 75-minute documentary revealing private family videos of the royal family that have never before seen by the public.

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen contains unique footage filmed by the royal family, including of them relaxing on board the Royal Navy’s battleship HMS Vanguard in 1947 on their way to South Africa.

Snapshots of the then-Princess Elizabeth show her pulling an exaggerated grin for the video camera, and gesturing with a flourish to a sea of flowers around her.

The behind the scenes clips also include extracts of the Queen's speeches from her 1996 Christmas broadcast, and also her address at the Guildhall on June 11th, 1947.

The documentary will air on BBC one on Sunday night in the UK (NZT Monday morning), but currently has no broadcaster in New Zealand.