Queen Elizabeth to miss Friday events for Platinum Jubilee after 'discomfort'

Queen Elizabeth is to miss Friday’s Jubilee service at London’s St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing “some discomfort” at the flypast earlier on Thursday.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said the Queen would not attend “with great reluctance”.

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s birthday parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort.

Aaron Chown Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London on Thursday.

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.

READ MORE:

* Corgis, cars and Cliff Richard: Queen's pageant to be parade of the people

* Queen to break with tradition and ‘travel to Trooping the Colour in a Range Rover’

* Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited to make balcony appearance at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

* Queen Elizabeth's diary 'under review' with palace staff now 'pacing' her schedule



“The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”

The Queen was due to attend the service, believed to be the centrepiece of the celebrations as all the Royal Family will be united, at midnight on Friday. (11am UK local time)

The Queen has already suffered from “episodic mobility issues” which have forced the various cancellations of her attendance at events. But she’s not let that sideline her, attending events like the Chelsea Flower Show in a luxury buggy.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during Trooping The Colour.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Spectators watch the RAF flypast on The Mall after the Trooping the Colour parade.

Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events, the centrepiece of which was due to be the National Service of Thanksgiving.

Earlier on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth had ventured out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to wild cheers from thousands who’d come to celebrate the start of four days of celebrations of her 70 years on the throne.

Some had camped out for hours in hope of a glimpse of the 96-year-old queen, whose appearances are becoming rare, and a chance to watch the Trooping the Colour – a military parade that has marked each sovereign’s official birthday since 1760.