Queen Elizabeth appears on final day of Platinum Jubilee, delighting crowds in London

Queen Elizabeth has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to problems moving around, which the palace describes as “periodic mobility issues”.

Before Sunday, the Queen had only appeared in public twice during the four-day Platinum Jubilee.

On Thursday (local time), Elizabeth joined other members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace as they waved to supporters following the Queen’s Birthday Parade. Later the same day, she took part in a national beacon lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle, the royal residence 32 kilometres west of London where she has spent much of the past two years.

READ MORE:

* Corgis, cars and Cliff Richard: Queen's pageant to be parade of the people

* Queen to break with tradition and ‘travel to Trooping the Colour in a Range Rover’

* Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited to make balcony appearance at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

* The Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for good as she moves permanently to Windsor Castle



Roland Hoskins From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony, at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

But she didn’t attend a church service in her honour on Friday at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London, and she decided not to travel to the Epsom Derby horse race on Saturday.

The Queen also missed the gala party outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night, though she did appear in a pre-recorded skit with Paddington Bear.

David Cliff/AP People gather on the Mall in London to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

On Sunday, a colourful street pageant celebrating the Queen’s and highlighting Britain’s diversity paraded through central London.

With the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey, a spectacular military parade featuring 200 horses began the ceremony as they marched down the Mall to Buckingham Palace. They flanked the gold state coach, a gilded carriage that transported the Queen to her coronation 69 years ago.

Victoria Jones/AP A film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear is screened at the Platinum Jubilee concert.

Some 6000 performers were parading along a 3km route lined with a sea of Union flags, telling the story of the queen's life with dance, vintage cars, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets.

Some of Britain’s best-loved cultural exports were here, from the Daleks in Doctor Who to James Bond's Aston Martins. Celebrities including singer Cliff Richard danced and sang from open-top double-decker buses meant to represent the sights and sounds of each decade from the 1950s onwards.

Alastair Grant/AP Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert.

Organisers say the pageant is expected to be watched by 1 billion people around the world.

The keenest royal fans braved the wet, chilly weather and camped out on the Mall overnight to secure the best view of the pageant. Some came for the celebrities who will be performing, while others wanted to be part of a historical moment.

“It’s part of history, it’s never going to happen again,” said Shaun Wallen, 50. “It’s something special, so if you are going to do it you’ve got to go big or go home.”

David Cliff/AP Two women at a public street party in Castle Lane on Sunday.

The Queen did not join her family in the royal box watching the pageant. Nor did Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who made their first family trip to Britain since they stepped away from royal duties and moved to the US in 2020. The couple has largely stayed out of the limelight during the Platinum Jubilee events.

The monarch hasn't appeared in public for the Platinum Jubilee events since Thursday, when she smiled and waved on Buckingham Palace's balcony with her family. She has limited her appearances in recent months due to what the palace describes as “episodic mobility issues”. She also had Covid-19 this spring.

Still, she delighted the country when she appeared in a surprise comedy video that opened a concert Saturday staged in front of Buckingham Palace.

In the video, the monarch had tea with a computer-animated Paddington Bear – and revealed that, just like the furry character, she was partial to marmalade sandwiches and liked to keep them in her handbag.

David Cliff/AP People watch a Punch and Judy show during a public street party in central London.

Diana Ross and the rock band Queen headlined the star-studded tribute concert Saturday night, which also featured Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.

The celebrities paid tribute to the queen's decades of service to the UK and the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles, her eldest son and heir to the throne, highlighted his mother's role as a symbol of unity and stability through the decades.

Stefan Rousseau/AP Prince Charles and Camilla at the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Addressing the Queen as “Your Majesty, mummy”, Charles said: “You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years.”

On Sunday, Charles and his wife, Camilla, mingled with crowds at The Oval cricket ground in London for a “Big Jubilee Lunch”.

Millions across the country likewise set out long tables, balloons and picnic fare for similar patriotic street parties and barbecues.

Later on Sunday, celebrities including singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will belt out God Save The Queen outside Buckingham Palace as a finale to the pageant.