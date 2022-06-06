Cupcakes fit for royalty: Duchess of Cambridge shares photos of her baking with her children

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, bakes with her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge shared some sweet images of her and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis baking cupcakes.

An instagram video released by Kensington Palace shows Kate and her kids laughing while making cupcakes for a special Platinum Jubilee celebration.

According to the caption, the sweet treats were made for a street party in Cardiff, Wales, in honour of the Queen's 70 years on the British throne.

The royal family have been busy attending a range of platinum jubilee events this week. George and Charlotte joined their parents for a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales as part of the long weekend of events celebrating their grandmother.

Prince Louis did not join the rest of the family at Cardiff Castle, however, he did steal the show when he appeared on Buckingham Palace's balcony with the rest of the royals earlier in the week. The 4-year-old’s funny facial expressions delighted many.

During the day on Sunday (NZT), Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, mingled with crowds at The Oval cricket ground in London for a “Big Jubilee Lunch”.

Dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, shares pictures of her baking alongside princess Charlotte.

Millions across the country likewise set out long tables, balloons and picnic fare for similar patriotic street parties and barbecues.

Then later on Sunday, many members of the royal family attended a gala party outside Buckingham Palace that featured a range of musical acts, speeches, and even a surprise pre-recorded video of the Queen having a cup of tea with Paddington Bear.