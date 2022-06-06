Indomitable, dutiful – how the Queen was determined to reign on her parade

ANALYSIS: After four wonderful days of celebration, the Queen gave the nation the most moving of finales to the Platinum Jubilee with a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty had been forced to miss the events of the previous two days, raising concerns about whether she would be well enough to attend.

But a woman who has never let her country down in 70 years was not about to do so now, and she showed characteristic grit to give a huge crowd in The Mall – and a TV audience of one billion – a moment to cherish.

While her advancing years may be limiting her mobility, the Queen made it clear that her determination to do her duty remains undimmed, with a renewed pledge to serve her country “to the best of my ability”.

READ MORE:

* Queen Elizabeth appears on final day of Platinum Jubilee, delighting crowds in London

* Prince Charles pays tribute to 'mummy' the Queen at Platinum Jubilee concert

* Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert kicks off with Elizabeth and Paddington Bear having a cup of tea

* Cupcakes fit for royalty: Duchess of Cambridge shares photos of her baking with her children

* The big lunch: Britain celebrates the Queen's platinum jubilee with picnic spreads



In a personal thank you message to all those who had taken part in Jubilee celebrations around the world, she said: “When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first.

“But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

“I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth stands on the balcony during the Platinum Pageant – the final day of platinum jubilee events in London, England.

The message recalled the promise she made on her 21st birthday to committing her whole life to service. She has been as good as her word.

Her balcony appearance not only provided a perfect ending to the celebrations but was also laden with symbolism and poignancy.

The late Prince Philip was represented by the walking stick the Queen clutched tightly – chosen over a crook gifted to her last week – which had belonged to the man who was her “strength and stay”.

Roland Hoskins Queen Elizabeth and three future kings stand next to her, as well as other members of the royal family, on day four of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

And after four days of reflecting on the past, Her Majesty gave Britain a vision of its future as its next three kings stood by her side. Princes Charles, William and George shared the moment, representing a confidence that the monarchy will outlast almost everyone who witnessed the moment.

As she stepped out onto the balcony for an appearance that lasted just under three minutes, the Queen described the scene in front of her as “fabulous”, telling her family: “Oh my goodness, oh look at this”.

After the crowd sang the National Anthem to her and red, white and blue smoke was fired into the air, she turned to Prince George and said: “Wow! Did you expect that?”

Niklas Halle'n/AP Crowds on the Mall watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, on Saturday June 4 (local time).

For a woman like no other, the day had been a celebration like no other. More than 7800 performers and 1800 military personnel snaked past Buckingham Palace in a 3.2km long tribute to the Queen of Britain for the past 70 years.

Crowds lining The Mall cheered for two and a half hours as they were treated to colourful and often quirky reminders of the Queen’s reign to date. They included James Bond, Del Boy, Basil Brush, Space Hoppers, drag queens, Wombles, Clangers, a Mr Whippy ice cream van and even the Daleks, which showed their respect for the Queen by refraining from exterminating anyone.

A holographic projection of the monarch aged 27 appeared inside the Gold State Coach, re-creating the Coronation procession for those too young to remember it.

Aaron Chown Queen Elizabeth stands as Prince Louis covers his ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

In the Royal Box, Prince Louis once again proved to be the star of the show, pointing at the passing floats and chatting animatedly to his family and ending the day on the knee of his grandfather, the Prince of Wales.

One of Her Majesty’s enduring gifts to the nation is the memories she has helped create, and Prince Louis, in common with other children who took part in the weekend’s celebrations, will surely still be recounting stories of it if he lives to be 100.

Chris Jackson Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte watch, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Yet for all the pomp, pageantry and pyrotechnics seen in the capital since Thursday, it would surely have been the pictures of thousands of street parties up and down the nation that gave Her Majesty the most pleasure as they fostered friendships and created bonds that will long outlast the bunting.

More than 85,000 Big Jubilee Lunches were held around the country, on top of thousands more that took place on previous days, including a half-mile-long (0.8km) picnic table along Windsor’s Long Walk, where the Earl and Countess of Wessex joined around 3000 people braving chilly weather to tuck into sandwiches and cake.

One of them, Sarah Niles, said the grey skies had done nothing to spoil the “lovely atmosphere” and said she had been there since 7am because: “I just wanted to be around people at a time like this”.

Stefan Rousseau/AP Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of the Big Lunch, arrives for the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

How many neighbours had conversations with each other for the first time this weekend? How many names were put to faces? No-one and nothing else has the power to bring people together like this. No-one was excluded, everyone was invited.

The Prince of Wales was optimistic about the lasting effects of the Jubilee, telling a guest at a lunch at the Oval cricket ground: “When it comes to Monday, are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that.”

It may be a tall order, but it was certainly a weekend that made every one of us feel better about ourselves and about our country.

Sunday’s celebrations were also a perfect reminder that all of us alive in Britain today are Elizabethans. How lucky we are.