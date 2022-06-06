Cheeky Prince Louis caught on video playing up at Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant

Prince Louis proved to be quite the distraction from the Queen’s Jubilee festivities for his mum, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

The royal mother can be seen trying to control her lively 4-year-old child, who was sitting, neither quietly nor politely, with his family in the royal box – as the world watched on.

Getty Images Prince Louis puts on a performance for mother Kate Middleton at the Queenâs Platinum Pageant.

Footage went viral of Prince William and Kate’s youngest child as he pulled faces, stuck out his tongue, waggled his fingers at his mum, even putting his hand across her mouth when she tried to discipline the young prince – after humouring him did not work either.

The Platinum Jubilee festivities are now winding down after four days, with the Queen saying she was "inspired by the kindness, joy and kindship" shown during the Jubilee.

Let’s remember the Queen’s words and send our kindest thoughts to Kate and her spirited child who is probably behaving just like any 4 year old would in these extraordinary circumstances.