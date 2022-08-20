Prince William shares message of support for Kiwi flood victims

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke of Cambridge says he and Kate Middleton are keeping New Zealanders in their thoughts following days of flood devastation in the country.

In a post shared to the royal couple’s joint Instagram page, Prince William began the statement by reminding his followers of the effects of climate change.

“Seeing the devastation caused by the floods in New Zealand this week is a reminder of the Herculean effort we must all make to protect our planet,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote.

“I know that New Zealanders will come together, as they have done before, to support those in need. Catherine and I are thinking about all the individuals and communities affected.”

READ MORE:

* Prince William slams 'racist abuse' after England's Euros loss

* Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare family video of their home life

* Anzac Day: Prince William sends note and biscuits to New Zealand High Commission



This week extreme weather has caused destruction in a number of regions across New Zealand.

1200 people were evacuated from their homes in Nelson on Friday, with the city’s mayor saying the devastation will require years of recovery.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the weekend, with a red warning in place for Nelson.