Prince Harry and Meghan turn down puppy to adopt older rescue beagle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adopted a rescue beagle called Mamma Mia, after turning down a puppy in favour of a harder to rehome older dog.

The couple, who live in a seven-acre property in Montecito, California, with two other dogs, made a private visit to the Beagle Freedom Programme to meet one of the 4,000 animals rescued from a breeding and research plant.

Getty, Beagle Freedom project Harry and Meghan have adopted Mamma Mia.

The owner disclosed that she originally thought she was speaking to Megan Fox, the actress, for a half-hour conversation, after the Duchess called on an unknown number and introduced herself using only her first name.

The Duke and Duchess went on to visit the centre after hours, meeting seven-year-old Mamma Mia and her eight puppies.

Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the Los Angeles Times: “The Duchess called me personally.

“She calls on my cell with no caller ID and says: ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.’

“The Duchess is holding Mia and was like: ‘We’re adopting her.’

“She was like: ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. We want ones we can help who are older.’”

She added the Duke of Sussex had paused to ask whether the dog, known as Mia, had a favourite toy before they took her home - waiting for her to select a cuddly fox to take with her.

Ms Keith told The Telegraph that the dog's puppies were "completely weaned with full teeth and eating solid food on their own" before she went to her new home, adding: "Mamma Mia was ready to start her life on her own."

The Duchess has previously adopted a number of rescue dogs, including beagle Guy who flew to a new home in the UK after she married the Duke. Bogart, an older dog, was left with friends in Canada, considered unable to safely make the journey.

The Sussexes have since acquired a labrador called Pula, named for the Botswanan word for rain or good luck.

The Duchess chose animal welfare charity Mayhew as one of her patronages after marrying into the Royal family.

She has previously said the rescue dogs “mean the absolute world” to her, referring to them as “my loves” and “my boys” and using the #adoptdontshop hashtag in her Instagram posts.