Meghan Markle tells The Cut it's taking 'a lot of effort' to forgive the royals

The Duchess of Sussex speaks of her and Prince Harry’s strained relationships with their fathers in a new interview.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has shared new details of Prince Harry’s estrangement from his father in a US interview.

Comparing their ongoing rift to her own breakdown with father Thomas Markle, Markle said she was “still healing” from the experiences and expressing joy at being “able to tell [her] own story.”

“I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking.... I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to,” she said in a 6500 word interview with The Cut, published in the week of the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Inviting the reporter into the Sussexes’ California home, Markle detailed the strained relationship with the Royal family: “Just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy.”

Speaking of her leaked letter to her father, which has been the subject of a court case, she said: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

The direct quote from the Duchess was interpreted as having referred to Prince Charles but was later said to have been misunderstood, with the Duke instead talking about Mr Markle, The Telegraph reported.

Prince Harry appears briefly in the interview, adding to the commentary of tensions within his family.

“Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together,” he said.

The Duchess of Sussex said she had made an “active effort” to forgive her in-laws – but that she is now “free to say anything.”

Markle’s new podcast, Archetypes, which is part of a NZ$34 million deal with Spotify, launched last week, with an interview with Serena Williams.

Archetypes has been more than two years in production, and the next episode will feature special guest and friend of the pair, Mariah Carey.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in March 2020 over what they described as intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media towards the Duchess. They have since relocated to California, where they are raising their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.