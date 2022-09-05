Prince Harry and Meghan to be protected by a 'ring of steel' as they begin UK visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be protected by the highest level of security available to them as they begin a mini royal tour of the UK and Europe today.

Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the One Young World conference in Manchester, followed by two other events where they are expected to be surrounded by a "ring of steel", according to UK media.

But the couple is not likely to reunite with the Queen, Prince Charles or the Cambridges amid ongoing tensions and recent comments by the duchess to American media.

Their ongoing row over security also remains unresolved, with Prince Harry previously offering to personally pay for additional bodyguards.

Greater Manchester Police have told The Sun its officers were not providing a "dedicated police resource", with the source saying it is "being privately secured".

The Met Police will not comment on security matters.

The Duke of Sussex had successfully applied for a judicial review of a decision to provide Metropolitan Police security for his family only on a case-by-case basis, the outcome of which remains unclear.

That decision rested with a specialist Home Office panel.

Now, the responsibility of Prince Harry and Meghan's protection at the events they are attending appears to have fallen on the organisers themselves.

The One Young World conference will take place on Monday (evening NZ time) at the 2,300-seat Bridgewater Hall.

The venue and surrounding areas will be cleared 90 minutes before the opening ceremony takes place, The Telegraph UK reports.

Meghan will give the opening address and both she and Prince Harry will attend a roundtable on the theme of gender equality.

They hosted a similar discussion at Windsor Castle in 2019 for the same event.

On Tuesday Prince Harry and Meghan will then fly to Dusseldorf in Germany to attend the one-year countdown to the next Invictus Games.

Prince Harry will address a media conference there but is not expected to answer questions from journalists.

They'll then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London, which will operate under the strictest levels of secrecy.

Venue details are being kept secret and will be released only to accredited guests and confirmed photographers.

Last year Prince Harry claimed to have been chased by photographers following a the children's charity awards which took place at Kew Gardens, the day before he joined Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana.

He used that incident to argue that he and his family should receive permanent royal protection when they visit Britain.

In theory, Prince Harry and Meghan will have Wednesday free with suggestions they could use that day to travel to Balmoral to see the Queen, who will remain at her Highlands retreat and appoint Britain's new Prime Minister.

But they will be unable to travel to Scotland unless their security issue is resolved.

The Prince of Wales, who is also in Scotland, is not expected to see his Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, are now living at Adelaide Cottage close to Windsor Castle.

The children are due to begin at their new school, Lambrook, on Thursday.

Their new home is now close to Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan will be based during their short stay.

They arrived in the UK on Saturday on board a commercial flight.

It remains unclear whether Archie and Lilibet are with them and the length of their visit has not been revealed.

This visit will be Prince Harry and Meghan's first back to the UK after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.