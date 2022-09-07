The Duchess of Sussex has delivered some memorable speeches in her time – this was not one of them

It was, perhaps, unfortunate that the Duchess of Sussex’s big moment at the One Young World event came hot on the heels of two barnstorming speeches.

First Mary Robinson, the former Irish President, delivered a compelling, heartfelt speech to One Young World delegates in Manchester about the climate crisis.

Jon Super/AP Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit.

The Bridgewater Hall, packed to the rafters with young delegates who had just moments earlier been wildly dancing to loud music, fell silent, gripped by her calm, statesman-like delivery, her genuine care.

Then came Bob Geldof, who thumped the lectern as he demanded political change. Speaking without notes, he was passionate, angry and forceful. Say “no”, to the leaders who kill others because they are from the wrong country. “No, no, no,” he yelled.

Then came Meghan, serene in her vivid red outfit. Her speech, by comparison, felt flat, rehearsed and lacking in substance. Her delivery, dare I say it, felt a bit saccharine sweet.

What was the message? It wasn’t immediately clear.

Was it that the young delegates before her might feel out of place, as she once had when she joined the global youth organisation in 2014, when she was a 33-year-old actress starring in US cable drama Suits?

Was it that if they get married and become a “mom”, as she had since done, their world view would expand as they began to see the world through their children’s eyes?

Was it that to return with a husband by your side made everything feel better?

It was hard to tell. The seven-minute speech was largely devoted to her own feelings and experiences, her own coming of age as an advocate for change that largely seemed to be connected to marriage and children.

How many of these enthusiastic, fresh young faces from around the world would identify with her message?

She is said, by some poor soul tasked with the count, to have referred to herself 54 times. It was hard not to wonder what Geldof was thinking as he sat, slumped down, gazing at the floor.

Meghan did deliver a handful of inspirational messages: “You are the future… but you are also the present”, “the world is watching you as you cement your place in history”, “embrace the moment”, “this is where it is all beginning”.

They felt tired, clichéd and, when compared to Robinson and Geldof, safe and generic.

The Duchess has delivered some powerful, memorable speeches in her time but this was not one of them.