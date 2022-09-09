Live: Mourners flock to Buckingham Palace to honour Queen Elizabeth

09:38, Sep 09 2022
Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. Her family was by her side at Balmoral, Scotland.