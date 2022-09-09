Recap: Army fires 96-gun death salute for Queen Elizabeth II

18:52, Sep 09 2022
Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles takes the British throne and becomes New Zealand's head of state.
A death gun salute marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96.
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. Her family was by her side at Balmoral, Scotland.