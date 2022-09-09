news
Recap: Army fires 96-gun death salute for Queen Elizabeth II
18:52, Sep 09 2022
1 NEWS
Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles takes the British throne and becomes New Zealand's head of state.
Monique Ford/Stuff
A death gun salute marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
STUFF
Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96.
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. Her family was by her side at Balmoral, Scotland.
