Recap: King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' in first address to Commonwealth after death of Queen

05:47, Sep 10 2022
 

The era of King Charles III has officially begun, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London.
Yui Mok
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London.