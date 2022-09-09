Queen Elizabeth II dies: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shares 'great sadness' from Aotearoa

The Prime Minister was woken early on Friday morning with the sad news.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was awoken with "great sadness", as a police officer was sent to wake her up with news that Queen Elizabeth II had died.

The Queen, whose reign lasted 70 years, died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle early on Friday morning.

Ardern, at a press conference on Friday morning, said New Zealand and realm countries would move into a period of official mourning.

“I’m sure that we will receive news of her passing with both emotions of deep sadness, but also gratitude for a life that was utterly and completely devoted to the service of others,” Ardern said.

“A strong memory I will have up here is her laughter. She was extraordinary.”

The prime minister said she received news of the Queen’s death very early this morning, with the Cabinet Secretary sending a message to Premier House.

“Of course they needed me to be awake to receive this, so I had a police officer shining a torch into my room at about 10 to five this morning,” she said.

Having recently read news of the Queen’s ill health, Ardern said she “knew immediately” what had happened when she was awoken by the officer’s torchlight.

The Queen’s connection to Aotearoa

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference to address the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II this morning.

Elizabeth II was the first monarch to visit New Zealand during their reign, and returned here 10 times as Queen. During her visit to New Zealand in 1954, she became our first head of state to open a session of New Zealand’s Parliament.

Ardern said the Queen’s earlier visits to New Zealand meant she had a great impact on the nation, and had met many Kiwis.

“I know a number of New Zealanders who had the privilege of meeting Her Majesty were struck by her keen interest, warmth and sense of humour. I remember in my very first meeting with Her Majesty being humbled by her intimate knowledge of New Zealand and its triumphs and challenges,” Ardern said, in a statement.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has paid tribute to the queen.

Her visits to New Zealand saw her deliver a historic apology to Waikato-Tainui and attend Anzac day services.

In 1995, when Tainui agreed to a deed of settlement for the Crown’s breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Elizabeth personally gave the Waikato Raupatu Claims Settlement Bill royal assent. That law became New Zealand’s first treaty claim settlement and her apology has been used on all subsequent settlements.