Queen Elizabeth II dies: Commonwealth leaders debated abolishing role of head

As Commonwealth leaders debated who should replace the Queen as its head, New Zealand firmly backed Prince Charles, documents show.

The Commonwealth was given four choices for replacing the Queen as its head: specifically naming Prince Charles, agreeing the role would rest with the Sovereign, that another person from the 53 countries be nominated for the role or abolition of the position completely.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) briefings, released under the Official Information Act, reveal the option of abolition was still on the table only weeks prior to the official announcement on April 20, 2018, because the majority of members had not reached a decision.

New Zealand though had already backed its man: Prince Charles.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London in 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II led the Commonwealth - an organisation of Britain and its former colonies - throughout her reign, but the largely symbolic position is not hereditary, and some suggested a non-royal head would project a more modern image.

The position has existed since 1949 and the Queen became head when she acceded to the throne in 1952 - largely because India swiftly and publicly recognised her as such.

In April 2018, the decision to confirm Prince Charles in the role was finally made by the 53 leaders (including the 37 members that did not have the Queen as Head of State) during the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting at Windsor Castle, which are held every two years.

The day before the Queen had declared it was her "sincere wish" that her son would follow her in the role once he succeeded her on the throne.

In the lead-up to the announcement, MFAT briefing notes, prepared for Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters recommended New Zealand's position be that the role should be hereditary to the British Crown, in perpetuity - an evolution from official advice in 2013.

Phil Noble/Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales poses with athletes and members of the team from Cameroon as he visits the Athletes' Village at the University of Birmingham during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

At that time, Prime Minister John Key also said it was the “strong view” of New Zealand that Prince Charles should become the head when he became King.

Peters was told that if there was no consensus for New Zealand’s preference for the role pass automatically to the next British Sovereign, the country would be “content” for Prince Charles to just be ‘named’ the next head.

“There are no rules on this in the Charter and we understand there are different views among members states as to whether this should happen automatically, or whether it should be decided on a case-by-case basis,” the briefing states.

The 15 pages of briefings show New Zealand officials were concerned an elected position or rotation among the membership would likely be divisive and would have cost implications.

Naming Prince Charles would provide certainty about the role in the future and ensure that the Head remained a symbolic role and would not blur the line with the responsibility of the secretary general.