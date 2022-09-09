Elton John, Paddington Bear lead celebrity tributes for Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes are flowing in from celebrities following the news on Friday morning that Queen Elizabeth II died.

Elton John posted a tribute to the Queen on Instagram, saying she had been a “huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly”.

The singer was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 and performed at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. The performer was also a close friend of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and performed the song Candle in the Wind with recast lyrics at her funeral in 1997.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth,” he posted on social media on Friday morning.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Elton John joined a raft of celebrities taking to social media to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Paddington Bear, who so memorably starred with the Queen in a comedy sketch before the Platinum Jubilee concert, had a short, sweet tweet: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

British popstar Rita Ora, who will headline the opening ceremony when New Zealand’s first women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off this year, wrote on Instagram, “I know I’m not the only one with a great feeling of loss and sadness tonight.”

“The queen was an incredible woman who gave her whole life to her country. She reigned with such grace, elegance and honour. A true inspiration for us all.”

On Twitter, Yoko Ono, wife of the late John Lennon, posted a photo of her and Queen Elizabeth II meeting, and described the Queen as “a strong and powerful woman whose seventy year reign was served with integrity, dignity, grace and compassion”.

“With love, Yoko and Sean Ono Lennon”.

Black Sabbath vocalist and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne posted tribute to the Queen on Instagram, saying “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it’s devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Victoria Beckham, who received an OBE from her friend Prince William in 2017, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

”I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen,” she wrote.

“She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who kicked off a social media brawl with his controversial comments in 2019 about the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram.

“The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved,” he wrote.

Actress Jennifer Garner also paid tribute on Instagram on Friday morning, writing, describing the Queen as, “an elegant, incredible woman”.

New Zealand celebrities have also been paying tribute to the Queen, with model and ex-host of NZ’s Next Top Model Colin Mathura-Jefree posting an image of the Queen on the cover of Vogue in March, 2022.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the United Kingdom, and all who admired this magnificent, brave, wonderful, powerful woman,” he wrote.

Comedian Rhys Darby retweeted the announcement from the Royal Family and tweeted “RIP your majesty”.