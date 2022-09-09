Queen Elizabeth II dies: What happens now Charles is the King?

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles takes the British throne and becomes New Zealand's head of state.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, Charles, has taken over as the monarch of the Commonwealth. However, it may be months before his official coronation.

Charles ascended to the throne immediately following the Queen’s passing, meaning he is now known as King Charles III. Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen consort, will remain at Balmoral until returning to London on Friday (local time).

He is expected to address the nation in a televised broadcast on Friday once he is back in London.

The Accession Council, a group of people that formally confirms a sovereign’s accession, will meet at St James’ Place at 11am on Friday (local time) to issue a proclamation declaring Charles the new sovereign.

The British Parliament will then be recalled, and parliamentarians will take an oath of allegiance to the new monarch.

Charles will attend his first Privy Council meeting as monarch, where he will make an inaugural declaration and swear an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.

Following this, he will make an accession declaration at the next session of Parliament.

A period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth will take place before arrangements are made for King Charles’ coronation ceremony. According to the royal family’s website, the coronation is “an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, has remained essentially the same over a thousand years.”

Stuff Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, Charles, will now take over as the monarch of the Commonwealth. (File photo)

Every coronation ceremony for the last 900 years had taken place at Westminster Abbey in London, and is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

It may be a while until King Charles’ official coronation ceremony – following Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne in February 1952, it took over a year until her coronation took place.

Charles will still be the King, no matter how long it takes for a coronation to take place – it's not necessary to have a coronation in order to rule. King Edward VIII reigned without ever having a coronation.

In a statement following the Queen’s death, King Charles paid tribute to his late mother.

Carl Court Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are now the King and Queen consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth. (File photo)

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”