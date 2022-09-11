Queen Elizabeth II dies: From Whangārei to Bluff - the royal tours of New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth is greeted by Dean Barker, skipper of Team New Zealand, while on a visit to the team's America's Cup base in Auckland February 26, 2002. The Queen was accompanied by The Duke of Edinburgh, and Prime Minister Helen Clark.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday (NZ time), we look back on the times she toured our shores. Tom Hunt reports.

February 22 to 27, 2002

It would be the last time Queen Elizabeth would visit this far-flung member of the Commonwealth but, of course, nobody knew that then.

The week-long visit in late February, 2002, was remarkable for being so unremarkable.

Perhaps, as a sign of its lack of controversy was this news: Her Royal Highness had one dietary request for the two days she and the Duke of Edinburgh would spend at the exclusive Huka Lodge near Taupō.

She wanted pumpkin on the menu.

That trip, as part of the commemoration for her Golden Jubilee, had its minor controversy: Prime Minister Helen Clark got in hot water with British media for wearing trousers to meet the Queen at a State banquet, and at another point almost sat down before the Queen.

Beneath the whole tour was one burning issue – that of New Zealand’s eventual, possible, move towards becoming a republic.

At a State banquet at Parliament, Her Royal Highness seemed to nod towards the issue.

SIMON BAKER/Reuters Queen Elizabeth smiles at a soldier while visiting a display of equipment and soldiers at the Burnham Military Camp near Christchurch February 25, 2002.

The fact she turned up in New Zealand regalia – the New Zealand sash and star, the Order of New Zealand's sovereign badge and the New Zealand Service Order – was seen as a symbolic gesture to our independence.

“I have admired your increasing energy and confidence. I know this process of evolution will continue as you, the people of New Zealand, map out your path for the future in your own time and in your own way,” she said in what The Evening Post called an apparent reference that one day the country may further cut ties with Britain.

About 1000 people turned out to see the Queen’s reception at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, where she unveiled the consecration stone.

The tour would see the royal couple stop in Wellington, Taupō, Christchurch and Auckland.

Finally, the Daimler carrying the Queen and duke to Auckland Airport pulled up at the steps of the British Airways Boeing 777 taking them out of New Zealand, headed for Australia.

Clark, Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright and Manukau Mayor Sir Barry Curtis were all there to see them off.

But the Daimler’s battery failed, and airport security had to come to push it out of the way. This time, Clark was wearing a skirt.

November 1 to 10, 1995

Peter Meecham/Stuff Queen Elizabeth on a walkabout in Cathedral Square, Christchurch, on November 6, 1995.

In South Africa, Nelson Mandela had gone from prisoner to becoming the nation’s first black prime minister.

And it was this the Queen brought up as she addressed Commonwealth leaders in the opening banquet of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Auckland.

The Commonwealth was in a unique position to influence the quest for world peace, as Mandela could probably confirm, she said.

"I hope we can build on his extraordinary achievements in South Africa, in which the Commonwealth played such a notable part,” she said.

But in New Zealand, the tour was not short of protests.

Anti-royalist Sam Bracanov staged a symbolic protest by spraying air-freshener as her motorcade sped past – a repeat of what he had done to Prince Charles the year before.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Queen Elizabeth is welcomed to Victoria Square, Christchurch, on November 6, 1995.

Ahead of the Queen’s tour, he had been made the subject of a $9000 good behaviour bond to prevent him disrupting the visit.

Veteran protester Sue Bradford was one of 15 people arrested while demonstrating outside the Chogm meeting. A crowd of about 150 had managed to block Queen St.

But not all was negative. At Ellerslie racecourse in Auckland, the Queen herself presented the trophy in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Winning jockey Mark Sweeney told reporters after he only realised "just before the [winning] post" that he would be shaking the Queen's hand.

After 11 days in New Zealand – in which the Queen visited the Te Papa construction site and Prince Philip was given a rousing haka at Wellington College – the royals were farewelled at Auckland Airport by Prime Minister Jim Bolger, his wife Joan, and the Governor-General, Dame Catherine Tizard.

February 1 to 16, 1990

Margo Bremford/Stuff Queen Elizabeth and Don Ferguson in 1990 with one of his prize winning Jersey cows that he bred for the royal herd.

It was New Zealand’s 150th birthday – a year not just marking 150 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, but also the year the Commonwealth Games were held in Auckland.

The Queen was here for both.

At Waitangi, in 35 degree C heat, performers collapsed in the heat, but Her Royal Highness addressed the big issues: She said there had been mistakes in the way the Treaty of Waitangi had been implemented. She said she too was a descendant of it, and wanted it put right as much as anyone.

One punter wrote: “She wouldn’t have said that 10 years ago. Few even thought about it then. The Treaty was a fraud, remember?”

Compared to the hype of earlier tours, this one was noted for the number of the people who stayed home and watched on television.

The popular royals of the era were younger. They were unofficially called Di and Fergie.

Notably tame crowds met the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh as they toured around New Zealand. The couple met a cow breeder in Otorohanga, and went to the closing of the Commonwealth Games in Auckland.

The duke’s car got stuck in rush hour traffic in Wellington. They went down the West Coast and into central Otago.

Years later, Queenstown man Peter Doyle would recall his breach of royal protocol at Earnslaw Park where a stainless steel spade was ready for the Queen to plant a pin oak tree.

supplied Peter Doyle, left, is introduced to Queen Elizabeth II by then Queenstown Mayor David Bradford during her visit in 1990. Next to Doyle is Kay Stalker.

Doyle was in line to meet the Queen.

"They gave you this bit of paper. You're supposed to say ‘Good Morning Your Majesty' then after that you've got to call her ‘Ma'am'- rhymes with harm. Well, the whole moment got to me and I just said ‘Pleased to meet you.' She just said ‘Pleased to meet you tooooo.’", he recalled in 2014.

The duke came over and talked about the tree and told the group that pin oaks liked having ‘‘wet feet’'.

"The worst thing happened after they left," Doyle said.

"We carried on the entertainment with bands and things. It was really nice. But then some bugger came along and ripped the tree out, only about half an hour after she planted it."

The thief was never identified and the tree never found.

February 22 to March 2, 1986

john selkirk/Stuff The Queen is presented with a rose during a walk about in Buckle St, Wellington, on February 26, 1986.

New Zealand came under fire by the British press in 1986 after two protests – one which saw an egg hurled at the Queen at the Ellerslie racecourse, and another in which buttocks were bared at Her Royal Highness.

The Daily Mail was not amused.

“The three million population pass the tedious time watching paint dry or counting the 60 million sheep in this tiresome land where nothing happens,” a column read, before getting down to specifics.

The egg on the Queen’s coat left a nasty mark on New Zealand – “one which no dry cleaner will ever be able to get out.”

New Zealand’s security was deplorable and unacceptable, the column went on, “especially since the Queen had been threatened by a show of bare Māori bottoms”.

But the tour was not without its highlights, even if it is not clear if their trip to the freshwater Taupō Swamp near Plimmerton, north of Wellington, was one of them.

Peter Drury/Stuff Queen Elizabeth II wipes egg from her clothes at Ellerslie racecourse.

On a glorious Hawke’s Bay day crowds lined the 6.5km drive from Napier Airport to Marine Parade.

At Nelson Park the royal couple got a standing ovation.

In Auckland, thousands braved squalls of rain to see them but, in Wellington, a notably smaller crowd turned out.

But those early run-ins with protesters were what most people remembered about the tour.

“Thousands of Christchurch residents turned out to farewell the Queen at the airport after a tour that has left everyone a bit shocked by the rude treatment she received,” a newspaper report noted.

October 12 to 20, 1981

Stuff Queen Elizabeth meets a wizard and members of Alf's Imperial Army while on walkabout through the streets of Dunedin in October 1981.

Kiwi pop royalty met the Queen and duke in the final day of their 1981 tour of New Zealand.

Billy T James, Ray Columbus, Sir Howard Morrison, John Rowles, and comedy duo McPhail and Gadsby all took to the stage for the Royal Variety Performance at Auckland’s St James Theatre.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet and the dance group Limbs were also there, as was Ginette McDonald as her alter-ego Lynn of Tawa.

A few years back, McDonald recalled how she was a late inclusion for the show after drag queen Diamond Lil, aka Marcus Craig, fell ill.

She got the call-up in Wellington, along with a warning that the producer would be "keeping a beady eye on me".

McDonald's brother Michael came up with a script and read it out to her over the phone as she scribbled it down on paper, then jumped on a plane to Auckland.

At the dress rehearsal, even the producers believed McDonald – well brought up and educated at Convent of the Sacred Heart in Island Bay – was the same as Lynn.

In fact, at the time, neither she nor her brother, who created the character, had been to Tawa. They both believed it to be a "vibrant bogan paradise", which it patently was not.

After the show, the Queen and duke took to the stage, meeting the main performers. Lynn – the one everyone thought would lower the tone – pulled off the best curtsy, McDonald said.

Barry Durrant/Stuff The Queen holds on to her hat after arriving at Wellington Airport in Ocotber 1981.

The Queen appeared removed from proceedings, but not the duke, who was in a jolly mood.

"Prince Philip leaned in and said, 'I like the sound of the [non-existent Memorial Paddling Pool in Tawa Lynn of Tawa had mentioned] – may I come and have a play in it?' "

As the royals took off from Wellington for Auckland, the Queen wore a red geranium coat and straw hat and waved to the thousands in drizzly rain.

February 22 to March 7, 1977

140512. File. Photo.Dominion files taken 1977 scanned 140512. 1977 Royal Tour New Zealand. Queen Elizabeth during a walkabout accompanied by then Wellington mayor Michael Fowler. Diamond jubilee queen elizabeth II royal tour

The tour of 1977 to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee followed the same itinerary as her first tour in 1953 and 1954.

The 22-point tour through 11 centres was dubbed by The Evening Post as the “most successful” tour to date.

“The act of faith and allegiance was in the British Monarchy and the principal truth to emerge is that the Monarchy is not just institutional in New Zealand, but highly desired and accepted.”

The damp visit to Blenheim, where the Queen ruined her shoes on a 15-minute walkabout, could not dent the mood.

Auckland was the hardest nut to crack and for her three days there, she gave it all she had, The Evening Post said.

“Whangarei, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Napier and Hastings came under her spell without any trouble, as did Taupo and New Plymouth – brief though the visits were.

“The undoubted success of the whole affair was at Gisborne where she met and was entertained by her Maori people.

Stuff Queen Elizabeth II arrives for her 1977 tour of New Zealand oN February 22, 1977.

“Those poignant moments on the Rugby Park marae can never be forgotten. She wasn’t just a Queen in Gisborne, she was Rangatira.

“The pomp and ceremony was manifested in Wellington because the occasion demanded it, yet the capital was captivated without the least but of resistance.”

January 30, 1974 to February 8, 1974

The Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Captain Mark Phillips, and Prince Charles, came to New Zealand for Waitangi Day events, as well as the Commonwealth Games in Christchurch.

They were only New Zealand’s second Commonwealth or Empire Games, following Auckland’s hosting in 1950.

Press Archives/Stuff Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowds at the closing ceremony of the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, February 2, 1974.

March 12 to 30, 1970

Supplied The Queen & Duke of Edinburgh at Marineland on March 21, 1970, with trainer Russell Tuck and an unnamed leopard seal.

A new generation came for the ride when the royals came down under and they threatened to steal the show in March, 1970.

It was, according to Nzhistory.net.nz, the tour of the James Cook bicentenary celebrations and when our first glimpse of Prince Charles and Princess Anne in real life.

And at a pop show in Western Springs in Auckland - amid the drizzle and mud – 15,000 turned out to cheer for the young prince and princess.

It was, according to one newscast, the royal tour that would “go on record as one of the most informal ever undertaken”.

This was because, as the footage shows, the Queen walked freely around crowds with virtually no security. The practice would become known about as the royal walkabout.

Staff photographer/Stuff The Queen waves to well-wishers in Auckland on March 25, 1970.

And, while the 18-day tour appeared wildly popular, albeit with a protest or two, one Truth writer managed to find exception.

“What a bore for the Royal Family!

“Almost everywhere they go they are treated to displays of gymnastic activities.

“ Anyone would think we were world leaders in this field of gymnastics… but we’re not even good at it.

“Repetition is fast becoming the keynote of this ‘informal’ tour.”

February 6 to 18, 1963

John Tiller Crowds line Queens Wharf in Wellington to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II stepping ashore in February 1963 to meet the Wellington Harbour Board executive.

The ear-splitting screams from the children at Wellington’s Athletic Park on the Queen and duke’s second tour to New Zealand made one thing clear – New Zealand still loved the monarchy.

And the enthusiastic crowd – 50 of whom needed treatment for shock and effects of the heat - that fought to see them at the St James Theatre in Auckland showed the same.

At Waitangi – one of the official reasons for the tour – the Queen used te reo phrases in her speech for the first time.

“Such touches as these emphasise the closeness between Elizabeth II and all her peoples,” a Dominion editorial gushed.

“No Sovereign before her has – in character, in personality, in looks – been quite so clear to them, none has sought the same degree of identification with them.”

Among the stops on that tour were also Nelson, Rotorua, Whangārei, and the Bay of Islands.

Years later, Rose Hudson of Karori, revealed a previously secret detail of the tour, thanks to her husband Brian Hudson, who was a newsreader at the time.

“On arrival [at Cannons Creek, Porirua], the royal couple stepped onto the viewing platform to see the Cannons Creek housing development.

“As the Queen turned to acknowledge the cheering crowds, a rogue gust of wind caught her skirt, lifting it into the air and over her head. The Duke rushed forward to grab it, but was pushed aside by a lady-in-waiting who then took over royal skirt duty.

“It was considered unseemly for a royal husband to be seen fumbling with his wife's petticoats in front of the world press.

“The duke stepped back, both hands in his pockets. He knew his place.

“All media coverage of this mishap was banned, and Brian reported to the world that the royal day in Porirua had gone without a hitch – no mention of royal skirts, royal petticoats and royal undergarments accidentally uncovered by a gust of wind in Cannons Creek.”

The royals flew out of Christchurch to Canberra, Australia. The prince, a keen cricketer, was eager to know how the England versus Australia cricket game was going so made his way to the flight deck.

“What’s the score?,” he asked the crew.

“Australia, three for 163.”

December 23, 1953 to January 31, 1954

Stuff Queen Elizabeth II with Governor-General Sir Willoughby Norrie, on Central Wharf, Auckland, soon after the Royal couple had landed from the Gothic on December 24, 1953.

The red, white and blue flowers were in the ground and farmers were planning to paint their sheep as the first reigning monarch to set foot on New Zealand soil walked the gangplank.

December 23, 1953, was a drizzly day in Auckland as the royal yacht docked, just six months after the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Graham Stewart, a young photographer covering the "second coming", remembers her walking down in a "cool lime green summer frock and hat".

The skies cleared as she touched New Zealand, when the royal salute shot from cannons and church bells rang out around town.

In an open-topped car, the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, travelled up Queen St, where it seemed the whole city had turned out in their finery to watch and cheer.

That first day, the couple shook an estimated 300 hands.

The next day it was the turn of the press, including one particularly enamoured Evening Post royal tour correspondent: "In the seconds that elapse between the announcement of your name and your few steps forward to take her Majesty's hand, you think that England and the Commonwealth have never had a lovelier Monarch."

Over the coming 40 days, the Queen and duke would visit 46 towns and cities, attending 110 separate functions.

By the time they left New Zealand on January 31, 1954, it was said 75% of New Zealand had seen them.

Stuff A Waikato Times article from December 31, 1953 detailing the Queen's visit to Hamilton and Waitomo, including her overnight stay in Hamilton on December 30.

History website nzhistory.net.nz says New Zealand was gripped in a patriotic fervour.

"Sheep were even dyed red, white and blue. New Zealanders made sure that the Queen saw the country at its best.

"Screens were erected to hide unsightly buildings, and citizens were instructed when and how to plant blue lobelias, red salvias and white begonias.

"It was hard to spot a car that did not sport a Union Jack, or a building in the main cities that was not covered in bunting and flowers during the day, or electric lights at night."

But a dent in the national joy pulled out of Wellington railway station on the very afternoon that excited press met the Queen.

At 10.21pm on Boxing Day, the Wellington to Auckland night express plunged into the Whangaehu River at Tangiwai, killing 151 of the 285 on board.

But as the tour crept through towns and cities, the mass crowds were proof enthusiasm was largely unharmed.

At an official Māori welcome in Rotorua, Lower Hutt girl Esther Mackenzie had the gumption to get closer to the Queen than most. Impatient at watching from a distance, Esther slipped away from the other children and marched up to where the Queen was sitting.

“I got as far as the steps and the Queen took my hand and said, 'Come and sit with me’,” Mackenzie remembered in 2001.

For the entire afternoon, she sat by the Queen's feet and watched performances from the royal vantage-point.

"When it was time for them to leave, the prime minister [Sid Holland] put me on his seat and I waited for my grandmother to come and get me."

While the tour largely travelled by train, on January 9, 1954, the Queen and duke touched down at Paraparaumu Airport. Crowds lined the roads to Wellington and holidaymakers in Raumati and Paraparaumu turned out in bathing trunks.

A crowd of 2000 mobbed the royal Daimler on Hutt Rd. Lambton Quay was decked with flowers and bunting and a crowd singing Tipperary and A Bicycle Built for Two.

As the procession made its way to the Town Hall - “too swiftly, many thought”, the Evening Post noted – the crowds followed for a second, or even third glimpse.

For many, the highlight was January 12, when 36,000 children and their parents packed Athletic Park in Newtown to see the Queen.

Gwen Parsons was an 8-year-old pupil at St Patrick's in Kilbirnie. The whole school turned out.

"They drove in, in the back of an open jeep, and waved. We were all very excited and thought it was great.

"I wouldn't turn out to see her now for all the tea in China."