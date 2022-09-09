In photos: Flags at half-mast following Queen Elizabeth II's death

The Prime Minister was woken early on Friday morning with the sad news.

Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral, her Scottish estate, at the age of 96.

The death, on Friday morning New Zealand time, came after 70 years on the throne.

New Zealanders across the country are gathering to mourn the longest-serving monarch, paying tribute to the connection she held with the Commonwealth of New Zealand.

The Auckland War Memorial Museum flew its New Zealand flag at half-mast on Friday morning, to honour the Queen’s passing.

READ MORE:

* Condolence books for Prince Philip launched in Auckland

* What comes next for Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family after Prince Philip’s death

* State memorial for Prince Philip to be held on Wednesday next week



The Ministry for Culture and Heritage released a statement on Friday morning announcing the New Zealand flag would be flown at half-mast on all government and public buildings “with immediate effect, to mark the death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of New Zealand”.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Flags on Auckland's Harbour Bridge are being flown at half-mast following the news of Queen Elizabeth's death.

“The New Zealand flag should continue to be flown at half-mast up to and including the day of Her Majesty’s State Memorial Service in New Zealand, except on Proclamation Day,” the statement read.

Proclamation Day is when the new Sovereign – King Charles III – will be announced officially.

Flags at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, both on top of the museum itself and on the memorial at the front of the museum, hung at half-mast on Friday morning.

Flags on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge were also at half-mast.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The New Zealand flag will be flown up to and including the day of Her Majesty’s State Memorial Service in New Zealand.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff acknowledged the Queen’s death on Friday morning.

“On behalf of Auckland Council and the people of Auckland, I want to pass on to the Royal family our sympathy and sense of loss for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Goff said.

“For most of us, she was the Queen and Head of State for New Zealand over the entirety of our lives. She served with commitment and integrity and provided continuity and stability as Head of State.”

“It was a privilege to meet her personally on a number of occasions during her many visits to Auckland and New Zealand.”

Michael Daly/Stuff In Nelson’s Anzac Park, the flag is flying at half-mast.

In Christchurch, flags were also flying at half-mast and condolence books were being opened at civic centres.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the Royal Family had been ardent supporters of the city, for which its residents would "always be grateful".

“Over the course of her long reign, the Queen was a frequent visitor to Christchurch. I’m sure that many people will have memories of those Royal visits and will, like me, feel a deep sense of loss in the wake of the Queen’s passing," Dalziel said.

“While the Queen’s last visit to Christchurch was back in 2002, she kept our city in her thoughts and prayers, particularly after the earthquakes and the mosque attacks.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A flag flying at half-mast next to Christchurch's Bridge of Remembrance following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Official government buildings – from the beehive to the Fiji High Commission – have also moved their flags to half-mast in the wake of the Queen’s passing.

The Queen’s last appearance before her death was on Tuesday morning was at Liz Truss’ appointment as Britain's new prime minister.

The 96-year-old monarch appeared bright and happy as the new UK government was formed, however, her hands were heavily bruised.

Stuff The Queen, whose reign lasted 70 years, died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle early on Friday morning. A flag flies at half-mast at the Beehive.

Stuff In Wellington, the Fiji High Commission has lowered its flag to half-mast.