Queen Elizabeth II's death like 'losing my mother all over again'

Angela Thompson, who has spent her life collecting and preserving British royal family memorabilia, is devastated by the loss of her majesty Queen Elizbeth II.

For Angela Thompson, Queen Elizabeth II's death felt like losing her mother all over again.

The devoted royalist was woken in the early hours on Friday to her phone ringing and just knew "her Queen" had gone.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on Friday morning (NZT) after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace announced her death at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, after members of the royal family rushed to her side when her health took a turn for the worse.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Te Aroha royalist Angela Thompson is devastated by the loss of “her Queen”.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world – Angela mourned the woman she considered a mother figure.

In her dressing gown, she rushed outside to put the flag at half-mast before walking down her hallway filled with royal memorabilia.

"I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s like losing my mum all over again ... I'm just going through the motions,” said Thompson, tearing up.

Her and her husband Bill’s lives have been centred around the royals for many years.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

In their quaint Te Aroha home they hold more than 8,000 pieces of memorabilia – with plans to somehow make space for the new King’s.

The Queen’s 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, his office announced.

The couple have also held many public events in Te Aroha and Thames, where they once owned a cafe, to celebrate the royal family including the Queen’s Jubilee where 200 people attended.

While Thompson has been preparing for the “devastating news” of the Queen’s death for a number of years, she said she wasn’t prepared.

"I saw her bruised hands on the telly last night and knew it might be time, but I wasn’t ready.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Angela Thompson describes Queen Elizabeth II as loyal, understanding and kind.

“She has done so much for the world.”

Originally from England, Thompson always had a fondness for the Queen.

Her mother and aunty were devoted fans and found many of their own hardships intertwined with the Queen’s, creating sort of a kinship between families.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The first piece of memorabilia Thompson ever received was a glass for the Queen's coronation in 1952.

While Thompson has no memory of that day as she was only young, it holds particular significance as it was the same year her father died.

"That year my father died in 1952 and here the Queen was grieving the loss of her father while taking the throne.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff They own more than 8,000 pieces of memorabilia – with plans to make room for the new King’s, too.

“That couldn’t have been easy.”

Since then, her collection has ballooned – and she has become a bit of a pen pal with the monarchy.

While none of the letters she has received back have been handwritten or signed by the Queen, Thompson knows Elizabeth has treasured her gifts.

"None were written by the Queen, but we know for a fact that she would have seen our gifts.

"It's comforting to know they didn't just go into the pile."

Despite her fascination, Thompson has never been in proximity to royalty – other than the Queen's hairdresser and the cousin of princess Anne’s husband.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Angela Thompson wished she had met Queen Elizabeth II.

She said she would have loved to have met her before she died.

"I would tell her that I wish I could have one little snippet of her loyalty and understanding.

“That poor lady went through so much, and then she would have had to take that crown off and be a mother and grandmother.

"Today is a very sad day.”