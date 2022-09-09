Queen Elizabeth dies: What New Zealand has gifted the Queen over the years

Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty The Queen at Balmoral Castle.

Did the Queen like our pottery and weaving? Did our cheese go down a treat in 2012?

Did she ever open the New Zealand timber case, pull out the Dictionary of New Zealand Biography and browse? Whose page did she turn to?

Now that she is gone, we may never know.

The Executive Council, part of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, has responded to an Official Information Act request with a list of presents, we, New Zealand, have given to the Queen over the years.

READ MORE:

* Live coverage after the Queen's death

* Live: Mourners flock to Buckingham Palace to honour Queen Elizabeth

* 'She was everyone's Nana': Flags at half-mast as Christchurch mourns the Queen's death



It points out there is no comprehensive list of such gifts and anything given by the governor general is not covered by the OIA.

Press Archives/Stuff The Queen receives a bouquet from Juliet Hay, granddaughter of Sir James Hay, chairman of the Christchurch Civic Music Council, who is seated beside Her Majesty in 1963.

On Her Majesty’s 90th birthday, there were two gifts – though it is hard to see them as gifts in any conventional sense, as she never got to unwrap or even touch them.

There was $1 million given to the QEII Trust, which looks like a rather extravagant present for a woman who has pretty much everything.

But it turns out that money came straight back to New Zealand and was used to protect nearly 400 hectares of dense, mountainous forest near the Kaikōura Ranges, a stronghold for indigenous plants and native birds.

The second gift – again one she never visited – was the establishment of the QEII Pukeahu Education Centre at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington.

Monique Ford/Stuff The official opening of QEII Pukeahu Education Centre at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington with Governor-General Lieutenant General Sir Jerry Mateparae.

Our first gift to the Queen was notably more tangible. It was the summer of 1953 to 1954 and just six months after her coronation.

Nzhistory.net.nz notes the royal fervour was so great that sheep were even dyed red, white and blue and screens were erected to hide unsightly buildings.

As the royal yacht sailed out that year, was she sipping on the New Zealand-made silver tea service made from silver mined here and “enclosed in a totara case with kauri inlays”?

We may never know.

Stuff The Queen visits Invercargill in 1954, where she was met with smiles and flags.

It was nine years later, 1963, when she returned but left without a gift she could take. Instead, the Queen Elizabeth II Arts Council was established in her name and, when she returned in 1970, the Queen Elizabeth Arts Technicians Study Award was established.

Despite two decades and nary a gift she could carry, back she came in 1974 and returned with a collection of pottery and weaving, setting a theme that would last till her old age - actual things.

The 1977 visit merely led to the establishment of the Queen Elizabeth II National Trust but that year - for her Silver Jubilee - New Zealand gave her a Rei Hamon painting, Jewels of Okarito, and a Royal Copenhagen plate commemorating the opening of the Beehive.

Stuff The Queen and Duke with Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu (the late Māori Queen) at Turangawaewae Marae in Ngaruawahia in 1974.

After visits down under in 1981 and 1986, the Queen returned home respectively with a fine china tui, then a collection of New Zealand plants for the Savill Garden in Windsor.

In 2002, a visit to New Zealand combined with her Golden Jubilee was marked with five volumes of the Dictionary of New Zealand Biography and five volumes of Maori language biographies Nga Tangata Taumata Rau. All in a New Zealand timber case, they also came with a CD marking the online publication of the dictionary, and the New Zealand Historical Atlas.

New Zealand was in recovery mode from the first Canterbury earthquake in 2010 when Prime Minister John Key cancelled his trip to Balmoral but, regardless, we sent over gifts: A brooch for the queen and a kilt pin for the Duke.

Both were made by the Village Goldsmith in Wellington, crafted in silver and rose gold and made to represent intertwined flax and thistles.

Supplied The Queen with some of a crowd of about 3000 at New Plymouth airport during her visit in 1977.

It would start an annual flurry of gifts that lasted until 2013.

In 2011, Key did make it to London for the wedding for the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton. The Queen got her own present from the land of milk and honey: honey and tea.

In 2012, on her Diamond Jubilee, the Government House Visitor Centre was set up as an apparent gift, then when Key got to Buckingham Palace he was packing a selection of New Zealand cheese.

Key went to Balmoral in 2013 and gave the Queen a blue pearl brooch and some whisky for the Duke of Edinburgh.

Then, in 2018 at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, New Zealand gave her a hamper of New Zealand products.

Then, in 2022, the government donated $1 million to Trees That Count, a New Zealand charity to plant native trees, to mark her Platinum jubilee.