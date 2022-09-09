Queen Elizabeth II dies: Leave your comment tributes to her majesty

As a young Lib Dem, Liz Truss called for the abolition of the monarchy, but today, she has been appointed by the Queen as her 15th Prime Minister. .

Sometimes the best way to deal with loss is to talk about it.

We invite Stuff readers to share their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in the comments below, and discuss what her life meant to them.

As the world mourns the death of the Queen, many will be feeling the weight of her loss.

She died on Friday (NZ time) at the age of 96, after being placed under medical supervision late on Thursday. Her family was by her side.

Many across the world have paid tribute to her majesty since her passing.

Getty Images/Supplied The Queen has died at 96. Share your messages.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed New Zealanders’ deep sadness.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said it is the "passing of the second Elizabethan age".

Charles, who is now king, said the Queen's death was "a moment of the greatest sadness".

Elton John posted a tribute to the Queen on Instagram, saying she had been a “huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly”.

Her majesty was a part of millions of lives throughout her 70 years on the throne. Many will have fond memories or stories they wish to share from days gone by.

