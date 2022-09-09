A look back at when Queen Elizabeth took time off due to her health

Q﻿ueen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 with her family surrounding her at Balmoral, Scotland.

The monarch had been struggling with increasingly fragile health in 2022, with news this week Her Majesty postponed an important government meeting upon medical advice.

The 96-year-old’s last official public engagement was meeting new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday (local time). She ﻿appeared bright and happy as she invited Truss to form a new government.

Queen Elizabeth had enjoyed good health for much of her life and only rarely cancelled official commitments due to illness.

Here's a look back at the rare times the monarch fell ill during her historic 70-year reign.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II leaves the King Edward VII Hospital after undergoing knee surgery in 2003.

Her Majesty suffers mobility issues﻿

Queen Elizabeth had been ﻿suffering from increasingly concerning mobility issues for much of 2022, with Her Majesty making use of a cane at those events she was able to attend.

Upon her return to Balmoral Castle in Scotland in July the Queen cancelled the traditional welcome ceremony outside the gates in favour of a more private welcome on castle grounds which Buckingham Palace said was "in line with adapting Her Majesty's schedule for her comfort”.

In June, Queen Elizabeth was unable to attend Friday's Service of Thanksgiving as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations for her seven decades as monarch after experiencing some discomfort when she appeared at a military parade earlier in the week, and that same month was unable to attend Royal Ascot for first time since her coronation in 1953.

Jane Barlow In recent years the Queen took to using a walking stick.

Queen Elizabeth tests positive to Covid-19

In a statement announcing the Queen's Covid-19 diagnosis on February 20 Buckingham Palace said: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Hannah McKay/AP Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

However, in an indication the Queen's symptoms were not too serious, Her Majesty signed off a congratulatory message to Team GB men's and women's Curling teams, after their success at the Winter Olympics.

The Queen had held various engagements before her diagnosis, including a face-to-face audience with UK Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod at Windsor Castle.

Getty Images/Supplied Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year.

But during that meeting, Her Majesty said she "can't move" and appeared a little stiff on her feet.

Queen sprains her back, 2021

After a fortnight of rest in October, it had been expected the Queen would return to public life by attending the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London on November 14.

Instead, hours before it was due to begin, Buckingham Palace issued a statement confirming the monarch had made the decision to miss the event "with great regret".

The palace said the Queen was "disappointed" after "having sprained her back".

The night before the Queen had missed the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall, which was attended by Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate.

Queen Elizabeth has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her near 70-year-reign: on four occasions when she was on overseas visits and in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with her two youngest children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Queen ordered to rest, 2021

At her last public engagement at Windsor Castle before being ordered to rest by doctors on Tuesday, October 20, the Queen appeared in top form as she met with business leaders, including Bill Gates and John Kerry, for the Global Investment Summit.

Tim Ireland/AP Queen Elizabeth II arrives on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting.

Hours later, the palace said the Queen was "in good spirits and is disappointed" about having to pull out of the visit to mark 100 years since the formation of Northern Ireland.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," the palace added.

The following day - October 20 - the palace confirmed Her Majesty had spent a night in hospital for "preliminary testing”.

The Palace released the following statement: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

Soon after the palace announced the Queen would not be attending the Glasgow climate summit, instead recording a video message to be played at the welcome reception on November 1.

Alastair Grant/AP The Queen’s husband Prince Philip died in 2021.

The Queen paid tribute to her "dear late husband" and boasted of her pride in Prince Charles and Prince William in her opening address. It was the first time the monarch had been seen since doctors extended her order to rest for an additional two weeks, the longest absence in the Queen's reign.

Queen uses walking cane, 2021

The first indication the Queen's health was not on top form came on October 12 when Her Majesty used a walking cane to make her way in and out of Westminster Abbey.

She also entered the Abbey via the Poet's Yard entrance, closer to her seat inside, instead of the usual Great West Door.

The palace said there was no reason for the Queen's use of the stick other than "for comfort".

Days later the Queen used the walking aide again at the Opening Ceremony of the Sixth Session of the Senedd (Welsh Parliament) in Cardiff.

Around the same time, reports emerged that the Medical Household, the Queen's team of doctors, had advised her to "give up her evening drink which is usually a martini", according to a family friend who spoke to Vanity Fair.

Queen admitted to hospital, 2013

In March 2013, the monarch was taken to hospital for the first time in 10 years.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen – who was 86 at the time – had been admitted as a precaution, "after experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis".

The Queen was taken by private car to King Edward VII Hospital in London, where her late husband Prince Philip was treated in early 2021.

All the Queen's official engagements, including a visit to Rome, were either cancelled or postponed.

Days prior, the Queen was forced to cancel a St David's Day engagement in Wales before being ordered to rest at Windsor Castle.

But the decision was made to take Her Majesty to hospital after she struggled to recover from the stomach and bowel bug.

She spent just one night there, being admitted on the Sunday before being discharged on the Monday morning.

Queen suffers back pain, 2012 and 2006

The Queen had to cancel an appearance at a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony due to recurring back pains, and a church service in Scotland a few days earlier.

In 2006, the Queen had strained a muscle during her annual break at Balmoral and had to cancel a tour of Arsenal's new stadium soon after.

Queen has knee surgery twice, 2003

The Queen underwent surgery in January 2003 to remove torn cartilage from her right knee.

The keyhole operation was done after the Queen twisted her knee when walking on uneven ground at the Newmarket racecourse in Suffolk. She had been using a walking stick for some time before the surgery.

She was 76 at the time and upon her discharge from the King Edward VII Hospital in London, the monarch used a walking stick as she got into the waiting Range Rover.

The Queen wore a grey trouser suit to cover her bandaged knee with royal commentators at the time suggesting she had not worn trousers, in public, since World War II, when she wore a uniform.

"Her Majesty will rest at Sandringham over the next two weeks and will then resume a limited programme of engagements until she has made a full recovery," the palace said at the time.

In December that same year, the Queen – then 77 – returned to King Edward VII for a similar operation on her left knee.

The damage on that occasion was believed to be due to her advancing age and general stress on the body rather than a specific injury.

She also had surgery to remove a few benign skin lesions from her face.

Queen breaks her wrist, 1994

In January 1994, the Queen broke her left wrist when her horse tripped during a ride at Sandringham.

It was the first time Queen Elizabeth, an experienced horse rider, had fallen for many years.

But she got back on the horse and returned to Sandringham House unaware that she had sustained anything more than a bruise.

The break was not diagnosed until almost 24 hours later.

Queen suffers the flu, 1993

In March 1993, Prince Edward stood in for her at several engagements because she had flu.

Also that year the Queen had to have three stitches to her left hand after being bitten by one of her corgis. But she refused to cancel a visit to a handbag factory.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.