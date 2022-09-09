Queen Elizabeth II dies: Sheepdogs and sun greeted her Highness on short visits to Nelson

Nelson dog trialing champion Phil Gibbs, left, talks to the Queen and Nelson Mayor Roy McLennan at Tāhunanui in 1974.

Nelsonians welcomed Queen Elizabeth II on four occasions to the sunny South Island city, her final visit in 1986 to open a road named in her honour - Queen Elizabeth II Drive.

The monarch first visited Nelson during her 1953-1954 tour, which marked her first tour as the newly crowned Queen. But it was her 1974 visit that seemed to really leave an impression, with the Nelson Evening Mail's editorial writer exclaiming: "For all who saw her face, reflecting as it did glowing loveliness and quiet strength, faith in the meaning of monarchy was heightened."

The Queen, along with husband Prince Philip, first arrived in New Zealand on December 23, 1953, and flew into Nelson on January 16.

That visit included attending a service at Nelson’s Christ Church Cathedral on January 17, before heading to the West Coast.

Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty The Queen at Balmoral Castle.

READ MORE:

* Live coverage after the Queen's death

* In photos: Flags at half-mast following Queen's death

* Quiz: The life of Queen Elizabeth II



Press Archives/Supplied The royal car arrives at a civic reception in Nelson in January 1954. Awaiting Her Majesty and His Royal Highness are the Mayor and other civic dignitaries.

In February 1963, she visited again with Prince Philip.

Crowds eagerly waited at the Port Nelson wharf when the Queen came ashore from the royal yacht, Britannia.

It was a short but busy stop. There was a waterborne welcome to the Britannia, a citizens' reception at Trafalgar Park, and morning tea at the Hotel Nelson.

At 11am, the Queen left for Blenheim by car and the Duke was flown to Anakiwa for a visit to Outward Bound.

Stuff Nelson Mayor Peter Malone, right, greets the royal couple on Queen Elizabeth II Drive on their visit to Nelson 1986.

In 1974 she visited Nelson again, and this time brought her eldest son, Charles, along. Both he and then Nelson mayor Roy McLennan were seen wearing safari suits, while the Duke of Edinburgh went for a casual shirt and slacks.

The Nelson Evening Mail, as it was then, described the Queen as "wearing an outfit in aquamarine".

About 6000 people crowded on to Tāhunanui Beach during this visit, with the Mail reporting it was “a right royal welcome”, and the mood "one of gaiety".

supplied/Nelson Provincial Museum Joe Paul makes the Maori challenge to Prince Charles, left, Queen Elizabeth, Nelson Mayor Roy McLennan and Prince Philip at Tahunanui in 1974.

Her Majesty had a short conversation with Phil Gibbs and a demonstration of his sheep dogs, with the animals all standing obediently “at attention", according to reports.

That visit was also marked by something unlikely to be on the programme nowadays - Prince Philip visited the Modellers' Pond at Tahunanui and tried his hand at racing radio-controlled model speedboats.

The royals were in Nelson for two days, staying overnight at the Hotel Nelson and attending a Sunday service at the cathedral.

In February 1986, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip came to Nelson for the final time, with a short stop that lasted just two hours.

The Queen named the "northern outlet" Queen Elizabeth II Drive, and had a luncheon with 300 invited guests.

Nelson also welcomed Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2015, where crowds flocked to see them do a tour of the Nelson Market.