Queen's Birthday public holiday to remain, with new title

The Prime Minister was woken early on Friday morning with the sad news.

Kiwis can rest assured, their annual royal public holiday will still be observed – at the same time each year – even though Queen Elizabeth has died.

The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) confirmed on Friday that the timing of the holiday weekend in June, formerly known as Queen’s Birthday, will remain the same.

“But it will be known as King’s Birthday weekend,” said a DPMC spokesperson.

Queen's Birthday Weekend has been celebrated each year in New Zealand on the first Monday in June, even though Queen Elizabeth’s birthday was on April 21.

READ MORE:

* Queen Elizabeth II dies: From Whangārei to Bluff - the royal tours of New Zealand

* Queen Elizabeth II dies: Princess Elizabeth doll a highlight of Queen memorabilia at Te Papa

* From grudging republican to secret Elizabethan: How I came to love the Queen



Victoria Jones/AP The public holiday, rechristened King’s Birthday Weekend, will be celebrated on the first Monday in June each year.

This is because it is traditional for British monarchs who are not born in summer to celebrate twice, with a second official birthday. Once on their actual date of birth, and then later in the British summer with a grand parade.

The belief is having a summer birthday means a higher chance of good weather during the Trooping the Colour parade, which marks the official celebration for the monarch's birthday in the UK. Trooping the Colour is held outside Buckingham Palace on a Saturday in early June.

The UK had a Platinum Jubilee bank holiday on Friday June 3 this year in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, but does not usually observe a public holiday in honour of the monarch.

The tradition was started by George II in 1748. With a November birthday being too cold for a celebratory parade, he tied his celebrations in with the annual Trooping the Colour military parade.

Stuff Queen Elizabeth and her son (now King) Charles on a royal tour of New Zealand in 1974.

The Queen, whose reign lasted 70 years, died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle early on Friday morning, New Zealand time.

Her eldest son, Charles, has taken over as the monarch of the Commonwealth.

Charles ascended to the throne immediately after the Queen’s death, and has said he will be known as King Charles III. However, it may be months before his official coronation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference to talk about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was awoken with "great sadness", as a police officer was sent to wake her up with the news.

Ardern, at a press conference on Friday morning, said New Zealand and realm countries would move into a period of official mourning.

“I’m sure that we will receive news of her passing with both emotions of deep sadness, but also gratitude for a life that was utterly and completely devoted to the service of others,” Ardern said.