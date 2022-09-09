Crochet Queen bear brought out to mark the passing of her royal counterpart

A crochet Queen complete with corgi and crown has been put on display in Tāhunanui to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

A crochet Queen has brought a few smiles to people’s faces on an otherwise solemn day, thanks to Ailys Tewnion’s royal creation.

Tewnion’s Covid lockdown habit of making and displaying crochet versions of famous figures in bear form was a bright spot in a difficult time for many, and her royal creation is no exception.

“I’ve had a few comments saying ‘you must have had a busy morning’,” she said.

However, she said, the teddy-bear Queen atop her cake-like base was a creation Tewnion had had for a few years now.

READ MORE:

* A giggle and a yarn from crochet creations

* Lockdown bears: Teddies return to windows and driveways for second stint in level 4

* Teddy bear's picnic brings cheer to Tahunanui



“There’s a lot of work in it, probably 10 hours of work,” she said.

She put up the display to mark the Queen’s passing, in keeping with the reputation she has developed for impressive displays of teddy-bear picnics and famous figures, from scientist Dr Siouxsie Wiles to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Ailys Tewnion/Nelson Mail Tewnion said the bear and her cake-like display stand weren’t whipped up the day the Queen died, but were creations from a few years ago that took about 10 hours to complete.

“[The displays] started in lockdown and grew from there, with a bit of neighbourhood encouragement,” she said.

“It’s just one of those things now.”

Some of Tewnion’s creations – a teddy-bear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield – have gone on to be donated to the Nelson Provincial Museum to be part of the permanent collection.

She started displaying the creations during the Covid-19 lockdowns when a nation-wide teddy-bear hunt took place to help brighten people’s daily walks.

Tewnion said she was “not really” a royalist, and had not yet given much thought to creating a new crochet King for Charles.