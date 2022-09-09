How Queen Elizabeth II pranked two American tourists

When Queen Elizabeth bumped into two American tourists on a hike, she couldn’t resist playing a prank when it became clear they had no idea who she was.

Video of the story’s telling has resurfaced as the Queen’s sense of humour is remembered following her death on Friday.

The Queen’s former Royal Protection officer, Richard Griffin, regaled reporters with a story about a time the monarch – as was her custom – stopped to say hello to two passing American hikers while out for a picnic.

READ MORE:

* In photos: Flags at half-mast following Queen Elizabeth II's death

* Stuff prints special tribute to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death

* Queen's Birthday public holiday to remain, with new title

* Queen Elizabeth II dies: Māori remember Te Kōtuku



“It was clear from the moment we first stopped they hadn’t recognised the Queen,” he told Sky News during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Frank Augstein/AP The Queen’s sense of humour has been dearly remembered following her death.

Chatting with the visitors, one asked if the Queen lived nearby, to which she replied she had a “holiday home just the other side of the hills” and had been visiting the area for 80 years.

“Well, you must have met the Queen?” one of the Americans asked.

“Well I haven’t, but Dickie here meets her regularly,” Griffin recalled the Queen answering, referring to himself.

Taking the Queen’s cue, Griffin said he told the Americans: “She can be very cantankerous at times, but she’s got a lovely sense of humour.”

The tourist then handed his camera to the Queen, asking if she could take a photo of them with Griffin.

Eventually, the guard and the Queen managed to swap spots to allow the tourists to get some photos with the monarch – all without letting on who she was.

“Her Majesty [later] said to me: ‘I’d love to be a fly on the wall when he shows those photographs to friends in America and hopefully someone tells him who I am.’”

The video began circulating on social media on Friday, among other humorous stories being shared about the monarch.