Queen Elizabeth II: Watch all the times the Queen made us laugh

The Queen was known for her sense of humour.

While Queen Elizabeth II spent her life bound by tradition and protocol, that didn’t stop her from appreciating a good giggle.

Her grandson, Prince Harry, earlier this year singled out her sense of humour as her best quality, noting she could see the humour in “so many different things”.

The 96-year-old had “shrieked with laughter” at a crude joke about horses that palace aides had initially attempted to shield her from hearing, British media reported.

Here are some of the times when we laughed along with the Queen’s humour.

READ MORE:

* How Queen Elizabeth II pranked two American tourists

* The Queen has died [add details here XXX]: media tributes seven decades in the making

* Queen Elizabeth dies: Let's raise a glass of her favourite tipple



The sword in the cake

The Queen delighted onlookers when she insisted on using a ceremonial sword to cut a cake in June 2021. The event was for volunteers helping to organise her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

When it was pointed out there was a knife available for her to use, the Queen shut them down immediately.

“I know there is,” she snapped, continuing the task with her impressive blade. “This is something that is more unusual.”

The Queen pranks two American tourists

When Queen Elizabeth bumped into two American tourists on a hike, she couldn’t resist a prank when they didn’t recognise her. The Queen’s former Royal Protection officer, Richard Griffin, remembered the moment.

Chatting with the visitors, one asked if the Queen lived nearby, to which she replied she had a “holiday home just the other side of the hills” and had been visiting the area for 80 years.

“Well, you must have met the Queen?” one of the Americans asked.

“Well I haven’t, but Dickie here meets her regularly,” Griffin recalled the Queen answering, referring to him.

Taking the Queen’s cue, Griffin said he told the Americans: “She can be very cantankerous at times, but she’s got a lovely sense of humour.”

Are we having fun?

When posing for a socially distanced photo with G7 leaders in June 2021, the Queen wasn’t afraid to show who was in charge with a well-timed wisecrack.

“Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?” she asked.

The leaders around the Queen laughed, with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisting “we have been very much enjoying ourselves – in spite of appearances”.

“Cows!”

The Queen was an animal lover, from horses to her beloved corgis – but during her 90th birthday celebrations in 2016, she revealed her enthusiasm for cows.

A clip shows the Queen’s face lighting up with excitement as a herd of cows is paraded before her. She points to the animals and exclaims “cows!” to her husband, the late Prince Philip.

Her Bond girl debut

The Queen wowed the world when she made her acting debut as a Bond girl for the London Olympics opening ceremony.

In the pre-recorded clip, James Bond actor Daniel Craig meets the Queen, who says “Good evening, Mr Bond”, before the pair are shown boarding a helicopter.

After the film ended, stunt doubles of the duo parachuted into the Olympic Stadium.

Speaking about the experience, Craig said the Queen was “very funny” and even cracked a joke at his expense.

“We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile’,” the actor told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Mic drop

In 2016, the Queen joined grandson Prince Harry in a promotional video for the Invictus Games, which also featured then US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

The clip shows Prince Harry receiving a video message from the Obamas, in which they deliver some fighting talk, complete with a fake mic drop – “boom”.

The Queen watches the video and responds, totally deadpan: “Boom? Really? Please.”

Throwing shade

When filming a documentary called The Queen’s Green Planet, released in 2018, natural historian Sir David Attenborough tentatively pointed out a sundial in the grounds of Buckingham Palace had been wrongly positioned in the shade.

Pausing to look at the sundial with Sir David, the Queen noted dryly: “Isn’t it good, yes,” before turning to her head gardener and asking: “Had we thought of that? That it was planted in the shade?”

She continued, “it wasn’t in the shade originally, I’m sure. But maybe we could move it.”

The Queen reportedly later did have the sundial shifted.

Secret sandwiches

In a special video created for the Platinum Jubilee concert in June, the Queen showed she was also happy to poke fun at herself.

The Queen shares afternoon tea with Paddington Bear, who offers her a sandwich, revealing he always keeps one for “emergencies”.

The Queen replies “so do I”, and with a knowing look, says “I keep mine in here... for later” – pulling a sandwich from her ever-present handbag.