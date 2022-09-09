Queen Elizabeth II dies: Army to fire 96-gun death salute in Wellington

The New Zealand Defence Force fired a 21-gun salute in Wellington to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year. (File photo)

The New Zealand Army will fire a death gun salute from Wellington’s waterfront to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 16 Field Regiment will fire 96 rounds – one round for every year of Her Majesty’s life – at 6pm on Friday from the area around Te Papa museum.

The salute is expected to last at least 16 minutes. The Defence Force is advising people who attend to wear hearing protection.

Public access to the waterfront near Te Papa is restricted in the lead-up to the event.

Earlier this year, a 21-gun salute was fired in Wellington on mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

JOEL MACMANUS/STUFF The New Zealand Defence Force shot a 21-gun-salute in Wellington to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension.

Members of the King's Troop Royal Artillery fired a 42-gun Royal Salute in Hyde Park last April for the Queen, to mark her 96th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 following the death of her father George VI. Her coronation was on June 2, 1953.