Queen Elizabeth II dies: Thousands gather in Wellington for 96-gun salute

Cannon fire rings out on Wellington’s waterfront on Friday evening.

A pause, a command, a bang ... 96 times.

Echoing into a rare still night, cannon fire broke a solemn silence on Wellington’s waterfront as children in puffer jackets, mums with ear muffs and silver-haired folk with thick glasses gathered to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She may have died more than 18,000 kilometres away, but Wellingtonians arrived in their thousands on Friday to see the New Zealand Defence Force pay tribute to their late monarch, firing a shot for every year of her life.

Photographers were perched on the nearby dive platform and families with young children, students and people leaving work quietly stood as the shots rang out for exactly 16 minutes.

Colleen Singleton said she was “staggered” to see the number of people who gathered for the event.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The New Zealand Army poised for the 96-gun salute.

She attended “out of respect for the Queen – a wonderful woman”.

“I remember when her father died and when she was crowned. It’ll be a part of my life forever.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellingtonians line the waterfront to see the gun salute.

Former army Major Sam Stevenson was there with his 6-year-old daughter, Rose, and their basset hound, Bletch.

Rose Stevenson had put her special rose perfume and pineapple clip-on earrings on “for the Queen”.

Bletch, a hunting dog, was “not gun shy at all”, Sam Stevenson said.

“But it's lucky no-one played the bagpipes, or he would have started howling.”

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Sam Stevenson with his daughter, Rose, and their basset hound, Bletch. Rose Stevenson had put her special rose perfume and pineapple clip-on earrings on for the Queen.

The formalities in the capital will continue on Sunday at the Beehive, where there will be short Cabinet and Executive Council meetings, then the Proclamation of Accession ceremony on the steps of Parliament.

Earlier this year, a 21-gun salute was fired in Wellington on mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff The Michael Fowler Centre was lit up in royal purple on Friday night.

Members of the King's Troop Royal Artillery fired a 42-gun Royal Salute in Hyde Park last April for the Queen, to mark her 96th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 following the death of her father George VI. Her coronation was on June 2, 1953.