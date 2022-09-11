Parting ways with the monarchy 'an eventuality that will happen' now Queen has gone

Many councils are making condolence books available in libraries and town halls.

New Zealanders will have some decisions to make, experts say, in the wake of the Queen's death. Kevin Norquay reports.

As Queen Elizabeth II is mourned for all of the many things she was, underneath the tears and sorrow lies the unsettling prospect of change, as the constitutional sands shift.

One of just 14 Commonwealth countries yet to break with the royals as head of state, the death of the Queen is bound to set New Zealand about contemplating the future.

People tend to struggle with change, and the royals have hit several bumps in the road of late, bumps cushioned by having the Queen as a stable head of State.

Without her gone, and with King Charles III at the helm, anti-royal feeling will be more prominent than at any time in the past 70 years.

SIMON BAKER/Reuters Queen Elizabeth smiles at a soldier at the Burnham Military Camp in 2002.

Without the popularity of the Queen to mute the discussion, constitution experts see a parting of the ways as inevitable.

Canterbury University Professor Philip Joseph described it as S"an eventuality that will happen".

There was no appetite to pursue the question while the Queen was alive, says Joseph, whose book Joseph on Constitutional and Administrative Law is in its 5th edition.

Arthur Edwards/AP King Charles III: remote and eccentric.

While the Queen engendered national affection across the Commonwealth, that was not the case with King Charles III "who is seen as remote and eccentric, who exhibits little empathy for the people.”

It has been 17 years since the 2005 Constitutional Arrangements Committee stated severing ties with the royal family as head of state would advance New Zealand’s full “political legitimacy”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Andrew Butler: ‘The monarchy, to our surprise, did not attract many passionate submissions’.

And yet there has been surprising little appetite to do so, constitutional expert Dr Andrew Butler says .

Nor though, was there trenchant support for the monarchy remaining in the long term.

In their book Towards Democratic Renewal, released in 2018, authors Butler and Sir Geoffrey Palmer analysed feedback on submissions.

“The monarchy, to our surprise, did not attract many passionate submissions,” Butler said.

“It was as if the monarchy as the source of power was fading from the modern New Zealand mind. [But] there is a great respect for the Queen and there is an affection for that part of our heritage that is British.”

In a 2021 poll, one-third of respondents thought New Zealand should become a republic following the Queen’s death or abdication, while 47% favoured keeping the monarchy.

Even that seemed a positive turnaround from two decades earlier. Ahead of the Queen’s Golden (50th) Jubilee tour in 2002, a poll showed 58% of Kiwis felt that the monarchy had little or no relevance to their daily lives.

Phil Noble/Getty Images Members of Cameroon team pose with now-King Charles at the 2020 Commonwealth Games.

“How much of that had to do with the person who was the Queen, as opposed to monarchy?” Butler said.

“Was it, ‘we don't care who it is, we're happy to have anybody? We're happy to have any person as king or queen, that the English have as their king or queen?’

“That's the debate - as opposed to us saying we've now got [to] the stage where we're not disrespecting England or our heritage in any way, shape or form, but it’s time to move on with somebody local.

“We could never think about change for as long as the Queen was there. A lot of people would have thought that that would be disrespectful to her and her hard work.

“Nobody wants to be disrespectful of the Queen, because of all she had done, and what she represented in terms of continuity and tradition.”

Now though, New Zealand should at least consider instilling a president as head of State, Butler says. What Aotearoa might specifically want had never been fully discussed.

“When we talk about the detail, we can see that we can have change, or not, but the change doesn't need to be radical,” he says.

Evan Vucci/AP Would New Zealand want a US-style President?

“What would we want the president to do? And I think everybody's clear: we don't want the president to do what they do in America, that’s not what we are interested in.

“You'd want somebody who acts more or less the same way as the Queen did, somebody who stands above politics and represents the best of her country. Somebody who's calm, respected and can represent the country with dignity.

“Is it possible to get somebody like that, who's homegrown and who changes on a regular basis? We can have something much more familiar, like they have in Germany or Ireland, and most other Commonwealth countries.

“Lots of people thought if we ditched the Queen we're out of the Commonwealth, but of course of the 54 countries in the Commonwealth 40 of them are republics. If we did make changes along the lines of something like an Ireland, the amount of changes that would need to be made overall would be very limited.”

One of the myths they wanted to examine was the idea it would be be difficult to change, and cause costly legal chaos.

“Not at all, Ireland did it. It transitioned from the monarchy to a president and it was very straightforward.”

Joseph said the issue was one for a national referendum.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Māori Party Tane co-leader Rawiri Waititi: ‘This won't mean the Crown is off the hook.’

"There are two strains to the debate: one is the enriching symbolism of continuity the royal family represents, the other is a head of State who resides on the other side of the world, and is not a New Zealander."

As well there was a question around whether a president should be elected or appointed.

"An elected head of State could be avoided if it were an apolitical position, performing a role similar to that of the Governor-General," he said.

In February, the Māori Party called for a “divorce” from the Crown.

“If you look at our founding covenant as a marriage between tangata whenua and the Crown, then Te Tiriti is the child of that marriage. It’s time [for] tangata whenua to take full custody,” co-leader Rawiri Waititi said.

“This won’t mean the Crown is off the hook. If a couple gets divorced, you don’t lose responsibility for your child. This will be an opportunity to reimagine [something] more meaningful.”

Archives NZ/Stuff Racegoers prefer to watch the royal couple rather than the horses during the Auckland Racing Club’s meeting at Ellerslie on Boxing Day 1953.

On Friday, Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic, expressed sincere condolences on behalf of the campaign to the royal family.

“The passing of a family member is always a sad moment and New Zealanders, regardless of their views on Aotearoa’s head of state, will send aroha,” he said.

There would be no further public comment until after the state funeral.

Queen Elizabeth was never more popular in New Zealand than in the ‘royal summer’ of 1953–54, when she toured in the wake of the Great Depression, World War 2, rationing, and the 1951 Waterfront Strike.

Most controversy was about towns being left off the tour schedule, historian Jock Phillips wrote.

Now, in the wake of a global pandemic, the Queen has left again.

Where will New Zealand now turn to fill the void?