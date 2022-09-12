In pictures: King Charles' visits to New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles takes the British throne and becomes New Zealand's head of state.

King Charles III has endeared himself to Kiwis through nine visits to New Zealand.

From the first time he set foot on our shores in 1970 to his most recent trip in 2019, the king has made himself open and available to New Zealanders.

Perhaps his most famous tour was in 1983, when he was joined by Princess Diana and 10-month-old son William – a visit that provided a unique insight into the lives of the world’s most famous couple.

Photos of the family on a picnic blanket on the lawn of Government House in Auckland were lauded at the time for their informality.

More recently, the king has appeared more at ease and willing to share a joke – with 1983’s iconic “I’m with stupid” T-shirt photograph the best example.

Stuff takes you on a whirlwind photo tour of Charles’ trips around Aotearoa.

1970: Prince Charles’ first visit to New Zealand

Stuff Prince Charles pauses to chat with children at Eden Park.

Stuff Undisguised surprise - and admiration - on the face of a girl who Prince Charles stopped to talk to on the grounds of Treaty House.

Stuff The Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Prince Charles visit Hamilton Boys' High School.

A young Prince Charles accompanied the Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne on a trip to New Zealand timed to coincide with the bicentenary of Captain Cook’s 1770 expedition to Australia.

The royal family’s visit included a trip to Ship Cove in Marlborough to watch a re-enactment of Cook’s landing from the Endeavour.

They also attended the State Opening of Parliament, a sea lion performance at the Marine Parade Pool in Napier, viewed a model train in Picton and met Hori Paki – who was 104 and believed to be New Zealand's oldest man at the time.

1974: Commonwealth Games in Christchurch

Queen Elizabeth with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, right, daughter Princess Anne and then-husband Captain Mark Phillips, behind. Prince Charles sits on the far left.

Stuff Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips all made the trip to New Zealand, attending the 109th Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, and Waitangi Day celebrations.

1981: No time for horsing around

Stuff Prince Charles meets the Bible Lady, Renee Stanton, in Cathedral Square. Mrs. Stanton attracted the attention of the Prince by playing God Save The Queen on her violin on August 11, 1981.

Stuff Prince Charles opening the Manawatu Sports Stadium on April 1, 1981. His whirlwind visit to Palmerston North lasted just two hours. He drove here from Levin, officially opened the new $1.5 million sports complex, then left for the airport at 2.30pm. Just under three months later, he married Lady Diana Spencer in London.

Prince Charles returned on a two-week tour from March 31 to April 12, 1981, during which one of his official duties was to open the Royal New Zealand Police College.

It wasn’t his fondest trip Down Under, however, after a handwritten note, sent by the first in line to the throne to a friend in April 1981, revealed the prince vowed he would make New Zealanders “laugh out the other side of their faces” for repeatedly making fun of him falling off a horse.

1983: Diana’s only visit to New Zealand

Turnbull Library Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Prince William on the lawn of Government House, Auckland, during their tour of New Zealand in 1983.

None/Stuff Trevor Coppock knew immediately that he had taken the best photo of Prince Charles’ 1983 visit to New Zealand, and the original print recently sold for a little over $22,000 at an online auction in Auckland.

Stuff The Prince and Princess of Wales: Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Arriving with the Princess of Wales on April 17, 1983, the newlyweds’ tour – Diana’s only visit to Aotearoa – would shape the royal family for a generation.

The trip was an opportunity to escape the family fishbowl, as 22-year-old Diana’s first overseas royal tour, and the couple’s first official trip.

Together, they represented the new generation of royals, one who did things differently. Ten-month-old William even came along for the ride.

During the visit, Diana and Charles visited Auckland, Wellington, Whanganui, Masterton, Christchurch, and Gisborne, waving to oceans of fans and enjoying their swelling popularity.

1994: Prince Charles meets Māori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu

TURANGAWAEWAE TRUST BOARD Prince Charles meets the Māori Queen Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu on his 1994 visit to Turangawaewae Marae.

Prince Charles arrived in Auckland for a five-day New Zealand visit, receiving a warm welcome at Whenuapai Air Base by Governor-General Dame Catherine Tizard and Prime Minister Jim Bolger.

The prince flew to Kerikeri for an overnight stay ahead of his first official engagement at Waitangi, attending the 154th commemoration of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Charles also met with the Māori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Controversy occurred in Auckland when an anti-royalist attempted to attack the prince with a can of air freshener.

2005: Two months before marrying Camilla

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Prince Charles tries his hand at shearing a merino sheep at Moutere Station in Central Otago.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Prince Charles at his official welcome at Government House in Wellington.

Phil Reid/Stuff Prince Charles pays his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the National War Memorial.

Prince Charles arrived in New Zealand for a whirlwind six-day tour in 2005.

After touching down in Dunedin, he attended a choral eucharist church service at St Paul's Cathedral, visited the Penguin Place reserve and the Royal Albatross colony at Taiaroa Head and a Central Otago sheep station.

In Wellington, he was welcomed at Government House, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, launched an urban design protocol at City Gallery and visited Te Omanga Hospice.

He also had several engagements in Auckland, including visits to the Auckland War Memorial and a primary school and the opening of a children's garden in Auckland's Botanic Gardens.

The visit was his last official trip before his April 8 wedding to Camilla.

2012: Prince Charles turns 64

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Prince Charles dances with Lisa Shannon at the Dance-O-Mat in Oxford Terrace.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Prince Charles meets Prime Minister John Key at Government House.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Prince Charles inspects both ranks of the Royal Guard of Honour and the front rank of the band at Government House.

Prince Charles and Camilla visited New Zealand in recognition of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

The couple, with Prime Minister John Key and his wife Bronagh, braved the breezy conditions during the Armistice Day commemorations outside the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Charles also celebrated his birthday during the visit – humming a few bars of The Beatles' When I'm Sixty Four at the party at Government House. He was treated to a Māori rendition of Happy Birthday, followed by the English version.

2015: Prince Charles meets SBW

David White/Stuff All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams meets Prince Charles and Camilla on the steps of Parliament.

Rebekah Parsons-King/Stuff The Duke of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla, at Turangawaewae Marae. Levi Taipouri Collins-Te Koi from Ngaruawahia is pictured with a taiaha.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff Prince Charles Royal visit to New Plymouth and Te Rewa Rewa bridge.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall embarked on a 12-day tour of New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup year.

Arriving in Wellington to rain and strong winds, Charles and Camilla were greeted by dignitaries, including Prime Minister John Key and his wife Bronagh.

During their trip, the royal couple saw a flotilla of Māori canoes, visited an eco-sanctuary, and also met the All Blacks following their Rugby World Cup final win over Australia.

2019: Prince Charles visits Auckland, Northland, Christchurch and Kaikōura

POOL/Marty Melville Prince Charles with his wife Camilla and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a visit to the Christchurch Cathedral on November 22, 2019.

Department of Internal Affairs Prince Charles and eager Christchurch crowds during a walking tour of Cathedral Square.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visited New Zealand from November 17-23. It was the couple's third joint visit and their first since 2015.

Their royal highnesses visited Auckland, Northland, Christchurch and Kaikōura.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the couple would see the regeneration of Christchurch since the 2011 earthquake and "how the community has rallied to support those affected by the March 15 terrorist attacks".

Charles also spoke with Kiwis about environmental, conservation and sustainability initiatives.