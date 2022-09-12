In pictures: King Charles' visits to New Zealand
King Charles III has endeared himself to Kiwis through nine visits to New Zealand.
From the first time he set foot on our shores in 1970 to his most recent trip in 2019, the king has made himself open and available to New Zealanders.
Perhaps his most famous tour was in 1983, when he was joined by Princess Diana and 10-month-old son William – a visit that provided a unique insight into the lives of the world’s most famous couple.
Photos of the family on a picnic blanket on the lawn of Government House in Auckland were lauded at the time for their informality.
READ MORE:
* In pictures: Scenes from the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III
* Why Princess Anne is so far down the line of succession
* 'World's most devoted royal watcher' reveals plan to fly from NZ to London for Queen's funeral
* Emotional King wins over the nation and reconciles his warring sons
More recently, the king has appeared more at ease and willing to share a joke – with 1983’s iconic “I’m with stupid” T-shirt photograph the best example.
Stuff takes you on a whirlwind photo tour of Charles’ trips around Aotearoa.
1970: Prince Charles’ first visit to New Zealand
A young Prince Charles accompanied the Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne on a trip to New Zealand timed to coincide with the bicentenary of Captain Cook’s 1770 expedition to Australia.
The royal family’s visit included a trip to Ship Cove in Marlborough to watch a re-enactment of Cook’s landing from the Endeavour.
They also attended the State Opening of Parliament, a sea lion performance at the Marine Parade Pool in Napier, viewed a model train in Picton and met Hori Paki – who was 104 and believed to be New Zealand's oldest man at the time.
1974: Commonwealth Games in Christchurch
Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips all made the trip to New Zealand, attending the 109th Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, and Waitangi Day celebrations.
1981: No time for horsing around
Prince Charles returned on a two-week tour from March 31 to April 12, 1981, during which one of his official duties was to open the Royal New Zealand Police College.
It wasn’t his fondest trip Down Under, however, after a handwritten note, sent by the first in line to the throne to a friend in April 1981, revealed the prince vowed he would make New Zealanders “laugh out the other side of their faces” for repeatedly making fun of him falling off a horse.
1983: Diana’s only visit to New Zealand
Arriving with the Princess of Wales on April 17, 1983, the newlyweds’ tour – Diana’s only visit to Aotearoa – would shape the royal family for a generation.
The trip was an opportunity to escape the family fishbowl, as 22-year-old Diana’s first overseas royal tour, and the couple’s first official trip.
Together, they represented the new generation of royals, one who did things differently. Ten-month-old William even came along for the ride.
During the visit, Diana and Charles visited Auckland, Wellington, Whanganui, Masterton, Christchurch, and Gisborne, waving to oceans of fans and enjoying their swelling popularity.
1994: Prince Charles meets Māori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu
Prince Charles arrived in Auckland for a five-day New Zealand visit, receiving a warm welcome at Whenuapai Air Base by Governor-General Dame Catherine Tizard and Prime Minister Jim Bolger.
The prince flew to Kerikeri for an overnight stay ahead of his first official engagement at Waitangi, attending the 154th commemoration of the Treaty of Waitangi.
Charles also met with the Māori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu.
Controversy occurred in Auckland when an anti-royalist attempted to attack the prince with a can of air freshener.
2005: Two months before marrying Camilla
Prince Charles arrived in New Zealand for a whirlwind six-day tour in 2005.
After touching down in Dunedin, he attended a choral eucharist church service at St Paul's Cathedral, visited the Penguin Place reserve and the Royal Albatross colony at Taiaroa Head and a Central Otago sheep station.
In Wellington, he was welcomed at Government House, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, launched an urban design protocol at City Gallery and visited Te Omanga Hospice.
He also had several engagements in Auckland, including visits to the Auckland War Memorial and a primary school and the opening of a children's garden in Auckland's Botanic Gardens.
The visit was his last official trip before his April 8 wedding to Camilla.
2012: Prince Charles turns 64
Prince Charles and Camilla visited New Zealand in recognition of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.
The couple, with Prime Minister John Key and his wife Bronagh, braved the breezy conditions during the Armistice Day commemorations outside the Auckland War Memorial Museum.
Charles also celebrated his birthday during the visit – humming a few bars of The Beatles' When I'm Sixty Four at the party at Government House. He was treated to a Māori rendition of Happy Birthday, followed by the English version.
2015: Prince Charles meets SBW
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall embarked on a 12-day tour of New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup year.
Arriving in Wellington to rain and strong winds, Charles and Camilla were greeted by dignitaries, including Prime Minister John Key and his wife Bronagh.
During their trip, the royal couple saw a flotilla of Māori canoes, visited an eco-sanctuary, and also met the All Blacks following their Rugby World Cup final win over Australia.
2019: Prince Charles visits Auckland, Northland, Christchurch and Kaikōura
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visited New Zealand from November 17-23. It was the couple's third joint visit and their first since 2015.
Their royal highnesses visited Auckland, Northland, Christchurch and Kaikōura.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the couple would see the regeneration of Christchurch since the 2011 earthquake and "how the community has rallied to support those affected by the March 15 terrorist attacks".
Charles also spoke with Kiwis about environmental, conservation and sustainability initiatives.