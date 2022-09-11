Your Queen, our Queen, not my Queen: A generational response to the monarch's death

You likely reacted to the Queen's death differently to your mum, your son, or your grandad. Is this split generational, and what does it tell us about what comes next? National Correspondent Michelle Duff reports.

People cried into cups of tea, ran flags at half-mast, and shared memories of a gracious and remarkable woman who, thrown into a role she never asked for, ruled the Commonwealth with grace and humility for seven decades. “We felt great pride in the Queen, she was our Queen,” said Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt, 75, thrown back into his seven-year-old schoolboy’s shoes in an interview with the local paper.

“My Queen, our Queen, has left us,” Māori opera diva Kiri Te Kanawa, 78, told Te Ao Māori News. “She was a dutiful woman, there are no words to describe her,” Berhamphore rest home resident Angel Rajan reflected, in the Dominion Post. “She’s in my heart as a peacemaker.”

Leslie Priest/AP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey, London, 1953.

In 1953, during the Queen’s visit to Aotearoa, school children lined the streets, desperate for a view of a monarch who was revered and held close by many. Three out of four New Zealanders turned out to see her.

What did the kids do on Friday?

For the young, mixed feelings

At Freyberg High School in Palmerston North, an ordinary school day was disrupted by grief – of the teachers.

Karta Kennard, 15, joined his Year 11 classmates in consoling his Business Studies teacher, originally from the United Kingdom. “He was actually really emotional about it,” Karta told Stuff, after school. “Yeah, we didn’t do much work, some people were giving him hugs. We mostly just ate donuts.”

But what did the monarchy, and the death of the Queen, mean to him?

It was objectively sad, he said; her health had been trending on TikTok for months, and he was a big fan of Princess Diana. But he didn’t feel the impact personally, more in the abstract.

“It feels like a historic moment, kind of like Covid,” he said. “She’ll be the last Queen in my lifetime, and I’ll be interested to see the impacts on the Commonwealth.”

Our Queen, their Queen; others felt she was no Queen to them at all. “I mean it’s never nice to see someone pass away, but I don’t feel very sad about it and I don’t feel any connection to her,” said Māia Gooday, 26, Te Rarawa, from Christchurch.

“I don’t put her in high esteem, I don’t look at the dismantling of Māori culture and treating us as second class citizens and taking away our tāonga and treasure something to value. I feel like as this generation learn more about colonisation and that it’s still with us, the royal family feel less and less relevant.”

Her thoughts were echoed by Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul, 25, who said she thinks her generation, across the political spectrum and including non-Māori, were more likely to view the monarchy as problematic. “You can’t deny the carnage that the royal family have caused all around the world, to indigenous people, and in her lifetime the Queen didn’t uphold something the entity she represents signed. I’ve seen a lot of mamae and anger around that, and I think this generation brought together by social media are more likely to criticise it and call it out.”

Paul thinks the conversation about what this means for the country, particularly for Māori, needs to start now. “We need to be talking about Te Tiriti o Waitangi all the time, it’s never too soon.”

‘It all ends with her’

For those of us born in the last four decades, knowledge of the Queen has come from the pages of glossy magazines, the tidbits Grandma bestowed and more recently, the fictionalised version of the royal family brought to screen in The Crown.

Stories of gathering round the wireless for the Queen’s coronation or listening to her Christmas address are the stuff of fairytales, the nostalgic photographs of a youthful Queen freezing her in a time period before ours, even before her death.

In more recent years, the split of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the family nicknamed ‘The Firm’ – with its $46b in inherited titles and property – and Prince Andrew’s relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been among headlines featuring the royals. As the world changed, these scandals with their hints of racism and classism brought the royal family – and the significant amount of money the Brits spend on them – in for increasing criticism.

The Queen, admired by so many for her level-headedness and stoicism over many years, presided over recent accusations of racism with a rare statement, calling the comments of relatives “concerning” and saying the allegations would be explored privately. An acknowledgement, but nothing that might risk fanning controversy, and with no real suggestion of repercussions.

For those used to the status quo, this response could be considered calming. But for the younger generation and those sickened by racism and inequality, could this kind of non-response really suffice in a leader?

“I think it all ends with her,” says salon owner Rosheen Hiscox, 42. A self-confessed super-fan of the Queen, she’s had many conversations over clients’ heads about the one in charge of the royal household.

“I mean it’s ridiculous, the life the royal family are living just can’t exist in this day and age, all that wealth and privilege. As much as I love them they bear no relation to my life and I don’t want my kids to follow any s... that they come up with.”

But the Queen. Quite apart from the institution she embodied, the Queen herself has a special place in Hiscox’s heart, as a woman forced onto the throne, who presided over the world for seven decades through war, economic crises, and family dramas. “Imagine everything she’s seen.”

Hiscox once worked as a nanny in the United Kingdom, for an upper-class family whose son was friends with Prince Andrew and remembered the Queen throwing lollies out for the kids for his birthday.

“As much as she was the Queen, she was also someone’s mum, who had this incredible responsibility she didn’t want.”

The Queen reminded her of women of that generation, like her Nana, who had to put up with so much, she said. It was inspirational. “Those ladies, they just got on with it. They faced whatever the world threw at them, and dealt with it gracefully.

“How could it be the same, with Charles? She’s the end of an era.”