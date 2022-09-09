'A constant in my life': The world mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was sovereign to 15 nations and a rare figure on the world stage who was almost universally admired. Her reach cut through hemispheres, generations, social divisions and politics.

The widespread tributes that followed her death Thursday came not only from US President Joe Biden but also from Russian President Vladimir Putin. They came from other monarchs, leaders, rock stars and thousands of admirers.

Elizabeth was the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, serving 70 years. She had been on the throne since 1952, when Britain was still rebuilding from the destruction of World War II. She became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through decades of political upheaval and social change.

During her reign, Elizabeth met more than a dozen US presidents. President Joe Biden said he was informed of her death by senior advisers during a meeting in the Oval Office.

John Locher/AP Images of the Queen on casino marquees are reflected by glass along the Las Vegas Strip in the US. She was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century.

She was a “stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” he and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement, saying she ”defined an era”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, sent a telegram to King Charles III, who automatically became Britain's new monarch.

“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss," Putin wrote.

Sergei Savostyanov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to King Charles III saying: “For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.”

The Queen was mourned across Europe. In France, Britain’s historic rival and contemporary ally, officials ordered flags at the presidential palace and public buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron hailed her “immutable moral authority” and her intimate knowledge of French.

He said no other foreign sovereign had visited the presidential palace more often than Queen Elizabeth, who knew all eight presidents of contemporary France.

“The woman who stood alongside the giants of the 20th century on the path of history has left to join them,” Macron said in a statement.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Flowers are attached to the gate of Buckingham Palace in London.

Mourners also gathered at the British Embassy in Paris.

“She’s been a constant in my life,” said 70-year-old Robert Miller, a London resident in Paris for a conference.

“Whilst I know she was very old, she was still doing her work until yesterday," he said. “Like anybody’s mother, you know, even if you think things are going well, at some point the end of an era comes, and you’re very sad. “

Even in places where the relationship with monarchy is complicated, the tributes flowed. In India, once a British colony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Elizabeth “a stalwart of our times”.

“She personified dignity and decency in public life,” Modi tweeted.

The Queen’s death came as a growing number of British territories in the Caribbean are seeking to replace the monarch with their own heads of state amid demands that Britain apologise for its colonial-era abuses and award its former colonies slavery reparations.

Still, Caribbean leaders from Jamaica to Bermuda and beyond mourned her death.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that for many years she visited the island every decade.

“Undoubtedly, she formed a special bond with the people of Jamaica,” he said. “We are saddened that we will not see her light again, but we will remember her historic reign.”

Bermuda Premier David Burt noted that her reign “has spanned decades of such immense change for the United Kingdom and the world.”

Queen Elizabeth was sovereign to 15 countries including Jamaica, Canada, Australia, the Solomon Islands and New Zealand.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was awoken a little before 5am by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news.

Ardern said the Queen was an extraordinary woman who she’d remember for her laughter. Like many other people, she was feeling not only deep sadness but also deep gratitude.

“Here is a woman who gave her life, utterly, to the service of others. And regardless of what anyone thinks of the role of monarchies around the world, there is undeniably, I think here, a display of someone who gave everything on behalf of her people," Ardern said.

Canadians share what Queen Elizabeth meant to them

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was having trouble believing he'd had his last sit-down chat with the Queen: “I will so miss those chats," he said.

She had visited Canada some 22 times as monarch.

“For most Canadians, we have known no other sovereign,” Trudeau said. He said she was a "constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Tatan Syuflana/AP Newspapers front pages feature the Queen on a newsstand in Jakarta, Indonesia,

Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who led a failed campaign to have an Australian president replace the monarch as Australia's head of state, came close to tears in paying tribute to the Queen.

“It’s the end of an era and let’s hope that the future, after the Queen’s passing, is one where we will have leadership as dedicated and selfless as she has shown,” Turnbull told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Mark Baker/AP The Australian and Aboriginal flags fly at half-mast atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge following the passing of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth's death held people's attention in China, where it was a top trending topic on social media.

“I feel quite sad,” said Bao Huifang, a lawyer in Beijing. “She played a very important role in stabilising Britain and the world."

Cao Xiufeng, a 76-year-old Beijing retiree, said she admired Queen Elizabeth “very much.”

“Her style of dressing and her temperament were simply extraordinary,” Cao said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his condolences, noting Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China.

The Queen’s death comes amid increasingly tense relations between Britain and China. Xi said he was willing to work with King Charles III on promoting “healthy and stable” bilateral ties.

AP Chinese President Xi Jinping notied Queen Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China.

The Queen was mourned across the 54-nation Commonwealth, a group built around Britain and its former colonies.

In Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recalled her visits to his country and praised “the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties”.

“We shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world,” he said in a statement.

At the United Nations, the Security Council stood in silent tribute at the start of a meeting on Ukraine. France’s UN Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere, the council president, sent condolences on behalf of its 15 members.

The Queen presided “over a period of historic changes both for her country and the world,” he said. “Her life was devoted to the service of her country.”

Lee Jin-man/AP People at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea watch a TV news programme reporting on the death of the Queen.

Royalty across Europe also mourned Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Her life “set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations,” Spanish King Felipe VI said in a telegram to King Charles III.

“We will miss Her dearly,” he wrote, speaking for himself and his wife.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden called her “a constant presence, not only in British society but internationally.”

In Norway, King Harald said that for “nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow.”

The king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia also offered their condolences. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Queen was “an example of wisdom, love and peace.”

In the US, tributes came not only from the Bidens but also every living former president.

Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, said she made “the role of Queen her own – with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic." George W Bush called her “a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit," and Jimmy Carter said Queen Elizabeth’s “dignity, graciousness and sense of duty" were inspiring.