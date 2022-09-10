King Charles III expresses his love for Prince Harry and Meghan

King Charles III has expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, wishing them well as they build their llives overseas.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” Charles said in his first speech from Buckingham Palace since taking the throne on Friday (early morning Saturday, NZ time).

Charles became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's Prince Harry, left, walks on the tarmac before boarding a plane as he travels to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, have been in a tense relationship with Britain’s royal family since they stepped away from royal duties and left the UK in early 2020, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

King Charles III delivers his address to Britain and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London.

The comment came during a recorded speech before a memorial service honouring the late monarch, who died Thursday.

The death of Elizabeth means Harry and Meghan’s children can now technically be called Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were previously too far down the line of succession to be eligible for the titles, but that has changed with the ascension of Charles, previously the Prince of Wales.

Under a protocol established by King George V in 1917, the grandchildren of a sovereign have an automatic right to the titles of HRH (His or Her Royal Highness) and prince or princess.