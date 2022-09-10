William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales

Royals William and Kate have officially been named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III.

Prince William, who is now the heir to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of his father, King Charles III, was named Prince of Wales on Saturday morning, as the King delivered his first address to the Commonwealth.

Catherine was named Princess of Wales at the same time. She becomes the first Princess of Wales since Charles’ late wife, Diana, who died in 1997.

Charles was the Prince of Wales up until Friday, when his mother died.

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me,” King Charles said in his address.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

Getty Images William and Kate have been named the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Charles ascended to the throne automatically following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Accession Council will formally proclaim his King in a televised ceremony on Saturday night (NZ time).

It is the first time in history such an event has been televised.

A ten-day mourning period has now begun in Britain. A state funeral will take place for the late Queen Elizabeth II in the coming days.