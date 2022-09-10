As Charles becomes King, here's Britain's new order of succession

With Charles becoming Britain’s new King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy.

Here are the first 15 people in order of succession:

1. Prince William, the elder son of Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Jane Barlow/AP Prince William, who is now the heir to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.

2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.

Matt Dunham/AP Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William is second in line to the throne.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.

Matt Dunham/AP Princess Charlotte third in line to the throne, after her father and older brother.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.

Aaron Chown/AP Prince Louis is fourth in the line of succession to the British throne.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP King Charles III has expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, wishing them well as they build their lives overseas.

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son.

Tamas Kovacs/AP Prince Andrew, Duke of York is 8th in line for the throne.

9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Evan Agostini/AP Princess Beatrice of York is 9th in line for the throne.

10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah’s younger daughter.

Gareth Fuller/AP Princess Eugenie of York, Prince Andrew’s younger daughter, is 11th in line to the throne.

12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.

13. Prince Edward, the queen and Philip’s youngest child.

14. James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter.