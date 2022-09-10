Princess Beatrice to get a promotion following her grandmother, the Queen's, death

Princess Beatrice is now ninth in line to the throne, but the fourth over the age of 21.

The Queen’s death has seen all royals below Charles move up a place in the line of succession – and for Princess Beatrice, that will likely result in an important new role.

The elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, is set to become a Counsellor of State, which would give her the powers to step in for King Charles if he is overseas or incapacitated.

Under the 1937 Regency Act, the spouse of a monarch and the next four people in line to the throne can hold the position, as long as they are over 21.

Queen Elizabeth’s Counsellors of State were Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, as well as her husband, Prince Philip, until his death in April 2021.

But with Charles taking the throne, there is now a place to be filled, and that is expected to be taken up by Princess Beatrice.

While ninth in line to the throne – with Prince William and Prince Harry’s children all ranking above her –the 34-year-old is the fourth aged over 21.

In the role, she would be authorised to attend Privy Council meetings, sign routine documents and receive the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK, according to Royal.uk.

However, there are some duties Counsellors of State cannot perform, which include Commonwealth matters, the dissolving of Parliament (unless the King expressly instructs them to), the creation of peers, and appointing a prime minister.

Camilla, who takes on the role of Queen Consort – the spouse of a king – will also automatically be able to act in his absence.

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, have yet to make public statements about the Queen’s death, but Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi posted a tribute to Instagram.

The real estate tycoon described the Queen as an “incredible woman” and noted the “extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world”.

”She was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” he wrote.

“Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer. Rest is (sic) Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted.”

The couple, who married in July 2020, welcomed a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, in September 2021. Mozzi also has a 6-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, from a previous relationship.