Prince Harry's lonely departure from Scotland after missing the Queen's death

After arriving in Scotland alone and missing his grandmother the Queen’s death, Prince Harry made a similarly solitary exit from the country.

The royal rushed to Balmoral when concerns were raised about the 96-year-old monarch’s deteriorating condition, but reportedly only arrived at the Scottish estate at 7.52pm – just over an hour after Buckingham Palace officially announced the Queen’s death at 6.30pm.

Prince Harry travelled alone, while his brother, Prince William, together with Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, flew on a Royal Air Force Jet, before driving to Balmoral and arriving just after 5pm.

The quartet would have also been too late to say goodbye, as UK Prime Minister Liz Truss revealed she was informed of the Queen’s death at 4.30pm. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the time of death.

After spending the night in Scotland, Prince Harry was seen leaving Balmoral Castle at 8.20am the next morning.

Aaron Chown Prince Harry walks on the tarmac before boarding a plane as he travels to London.

Like his arrival, he was alone, and was pictured at Aberdeen Airport sharing a moment with an airport worker, rubbing her back in comfort or thanks as he walked towards the plane.

Peter Summers/Getty Images Prince Harry is seen comforting an airport worker.

He is understood to have returned to London and travelled to his UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. It is not clear where his wife, Meghan Markle is currently staying. Initially reps said she would be travelling to Scotland with Harry, but it later emerged she had stayed behind in England.

The pair were supposed to make a special appearance at the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday, but Meghan did not attend.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to remain in the UK for the Queen’s funeral.

Prince William left Balmoral after 1pm, travelling back to Windsor to be with Catherine, who had stayed behind to look after Prince George, 9, Prince Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

King Charles and Camilla returned to London where Charles made his first public address as king at Buckingham Palace that evening.

In it, he expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they “continue to build their lives overseas”.

The couple, who are now based in California, have had a tense relationship with the royal family since they stepped away from their duties and left the UK in early 2020.

They are expected to stay in the UK for the Queen’s funeral, which is thought will be held on September 19.