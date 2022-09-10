Palace reportedly behind Meghan's absence as Prince Harry raced to be with the Queen

A spokesperson for the couple initially said they would be travelling to Scotland together.

Meghan Markle was all set to join Prince Harry as he raced to Balmoral to be with the Queen in her final moments – but those plans were supposedly dashed by “incredulous” palace staff.

The drama unfolded when a spokesperson for the couple initially shared with media that both “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland”.

But it later emerged Prince Harry would actually be travelling alone, and Meghan would be remaining in London, where the pair had been set to attend the WellChild Awards.

Harper’s Bazaar royal-editor-at-large Omid Scobie tweeted the update, explaining like Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge – who was said to be supporting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on their first day at their new school – Meghan would also be staying behind.

However, the BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell suggested the reason she wasn’t joining Harry was because “she might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it”.

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP Prince Harry arriving at Balmoral, shortly after the announcement the Queen had died.

The Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English seems to support that theory, claiming palace staff only learned of the couple’s travel plans via the media.

“Many behind royal walls, frankly, were incredulous,” she wrote.

English said while it was unclear how much pressure palace staff had put on the couple – or whether a senior royal had to become involved – a short time later, reps for Prince Harry and Meghan clarified that only the duke would be travelling.

It is thought the fact that Kate would be staying behind was the main reason behind the change of plans, as it would be a bad look for Meghan to be there when Kate couldn’t be. Though it is not known whether the couple came to this conclusion themselves, or had the decision made for them.

“Putting aside the anguish of the past few years, the initial decision in itself, that both Sussexes would travel, was seen as wholly inappropriate, according to palace insiders, for one very simple reason: this was a private, family moment,” English reported.

English said despite the excuse of having to look after the children, Kate would have also been aware of this, knowing it was “an occasion for the Queen’s blood family”.

Only the Queen’s eldest children, Charles and Princess Anne, are thought to have been at her side when she died. The pair were already in Scotland when the monarch’s health took a turn for the worse.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie travelled together on a Royal Air Force plane, arriving at Balmoral after the Queen died, but before the official announcement was made.

Prince Harry arrived just over an hour after Buckingham Palace posted the announcement.