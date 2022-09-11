Why Princess Anne is so far down the line of succession

A teary-eyed Princess Anne making her way to pay tribute to the Queen.

Princess Anne is the Queen’s second-eldest child – after Charles, who has just become King – but 16th in line to the throne.

Why is she so low in the line of succession?

It’s all to do with her date of birth. Anne, 72, was born in 1950, just two years before her mother ascended the throne in 1952.

At that time, the rules of succession to the British crown were based on male-preference primogeniture –meaning sons trumped daughters, regardless of age.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Anne, alongside her children and siblings, looks at messages and floral tributes left by members of the public after attending a service at Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral.

So when Anne’s younger brothers Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, were born, they got to leapfrog over their elder sister, becoming second and third in line to the throne after Charles while Anne was relegated to fourth place.

When her brothers had children – Princes William and Harry, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn – Anne was bumped even further down the list.

By the time those nieces and nephews were having children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Archie and Lilibet; Sienna Mapelli Mozzi and August Brooksbank – Anne was well into the double digits in the line of succession.

But there was a big change in 2013. Ahead of the birth of Prince George, changes to the rules of succession were ushered in to ensure Prince William and Catherine’s first child would be third in line to the throne, regardless of gender.

Though the Act was passed that year and approved by the Queen, 16 Commonwealth countries also needed to pass the necessary legislation for it to come into effect.

They did, so by 2015 when Princess Charlotte came along, the line of succession was based on absolute primogeniture, so girls could not be overtaken by their brothers.

But for Princess Anne, the Act changes nothing: because it only applies to royal children who are born after the law took effect.

Nonetheless, the change to the previous laws signalled a modern world, with former UK Prime Minister David Cameron saying at the time: “The idea that a younger son should become monarch instead of an elder daughter simply because he is a man, or that a future monarch can marry someone of any faith except a Catholic – this way of thinking is at odds with the modern countries that we have become.”