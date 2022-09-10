In a remarkably personal first 'King's speech', Charles wears his heart on his sleeve

As the longest serving heir apparent in history, he had waited his whole life for this moment.

Addressing the nation for the first time as sovereign, this was Charles III’s first “King’s speech” – a form of carefully chosen words designed to bring reassurance and a sense of continuity to a grieving nation.

What we ended up with was one of the most remarkably personal speeches to have ever been delivered by a reigning monarch.

The last time Britain experienced sorrow like this, Queen Elizabeth II famously spoke to her subjects as both “your Queen and as a grandmother”.

Britain's King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London.

In exactly the same vein, this was not just the King speaking as head of state - but as a loving son, husband and father.

Broadcast simultaneously as thousands of mourners gathered in St Paul’s Cathedral for a special service of thanksgiving, there cannot have been a dry eye in the house as he ended the deeply poignant and thoughtful address with the tender words: “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” taken from Hamlet.

A time for reflecting on the past, as well as looking forward to the future, the contemplative tone struck the perfect note as the 73-year-old grandfather referenced his beloved mother’s “inspiration and example”.

Summing up seven decades of devotion to duty, he said she had made “more than a promise” on her 21st birthday, when she pledged to devote her life - whether it be short or long - to the service of her people.

Describing it as “a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life”, he paid tribute to her selflessness, her “abiding love of tradition” and her “fearless embrace of progress”.

Yet this was also an appreciation of a mother devoted to her family. Any suggestion that the late Queen had been cold or unfeeling were brushed aside as he spoke of her “love and affection”, her “warmth” and “humour”, as well as her “unerring ability always to see the best in people".

Members of the public watching a broadcast of King Charles III first address.

When he said that he shared our sense of a loss beyond measure, we believed him. When tears appeared to fill his eyes as he said his final farewell, we wanted to reach out and give him a hug.

“To my darling Mama,” he said, clearly struggling with his emotions. “As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this - thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

Just hours earlier, shouts of “God save the King!” rang out in The Mall as the monarch, joined by Queen Camilla, met well-wishers and inspected the floral tributes laid outside the gate of Buckingham Palace.

Despite having witnessed his mother’s coronation as a boy in 1953 - and spent his life learning how to reign by her example, he stressed that he would do his best to emulate his mother’s magic.

Much had been made in the past of the King planning to be a defender of faiths, rather than “the faith”. Yet his commitment to the Church of England was made clear, as he reiterated his own faith was “deeply rooted” while vowing to serve everyone - whatever their background or beliefs - “with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life”.

Pledging to renew Queen Elizabeth II’s lifelong service, he acknowledged his own advancing years by adding: “I too now solemnly pledge myself through the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

Britain's King Charles III looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But this was not a job he could do by himself. In praising his “darling wife’s steadfast devotion to duty”, he was sending out a clear message - Camilla had more than earned the right to be called Queen.

Life, he admitted, would change from hereon in - not just for the people of Britain and the Commonwealth, but the House of Windsor too.

As he spoke next to a photograph of a smiling Queen Elizabeth II, dressed in bright turquoise, he signalled the start of a new era by declaring William and Catherine the next Prince and Princess of Wales.

Seemingly mindful, not only of the couple’s enduring popularity but their ability to connect with younger people, he spoke of how he hoped they would build on his charitable legacy.

Officially using the title for the first time since the death of his former wife Diana, 25 years ago, he declared: “Our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

In a speech designed to bring people together, there was also a show of compassion to his younger son and his wife.

Despite all that has been said and done since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from public duties in March 2020, the late Queen always insisted that Harry and Meghan “remain much loved members of the Royal family”.

It is no secret that King Charles has been deeply conflicted by the ongoing rift between his “darling boys” and it sounded genuinely heartfelt as he expressed “my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

The sentiment might have raised eyebrows with some, but the idea of him not referencing his beloved younger son would have been unthinkable.

Yet in failing to refer to Harry and Meghan using titles and referring to their future in the US, he appeared to close the door to any notion of the couple returning to the Royal family.

For more than 1000 years, we have heard monarchs delivering speeches that have marked some of the most seminal moments in this nation’s history.

From Elizabeth I’s “lion’s heart” to Elizabeth II’s “We’ll Meet Again”, they have all taken their rightful place in our collective memory.

This will be no different. With his first address, King Charles has shown himself to be a monarch willing to wear his heart on his sleeve.

As he takes on the considerable task of honouring his mother’s remarkable legacy, we are left in no doubt of his own lifelong commitment to do his duty until his dying day.