Pomp and ceremony abound as King Charles III accession proclaimed

King Charles III has said during his reign he will "strive to follow the inspiring example" set by his mother the Queen, as he made his declaration to the Accession Council.

The words God Save the King have rung out in Britain for the first time in 70 years as King Charles takes his place on the throne after the death of his “dear Mama” Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles was formally proclaimed King to a fanfare of trumpets on Saturday night (NZ time), the first time in history that the ancient ceremony would be televised live.

Here in New Zealand, one of just 15 Commonwealth countries which retains the British monarch as its head of State, Parliament will mark the changing of the guard with our own Proclamation of Accession ceremony on Sunday, officially recognising the new King.

Victoria Jones/AP King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace for the first time since becoming the reining monarch. He has been greeted by thousands of cheering well-wishers outside.

Members of the public will be able to view the ceremony from Parliament grounds.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) will conduct two 21-gun salutes to acknowledge the historic occasion.

Flags, which have been flying at half-mast on government buildings since the Queen’s death, will be temporarily raised to full mast in recognition of the day before being returned to half-mast for the duration of the period of mourning, which is usually 12 days.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Flags on Auckland's Harbour Bridge are being flown at half-mast following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the Queen’s funeral on September 19 (UK time). Other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have also confirmed they will be there.

In his first speech as King, an emotional Charles spoke about his love for his late mother Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on Friday. He promised to dedicate his life to the service of his people, including the Commonwealth, as she had.

Victoria Jones/AP King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort during the Accession Council.

Often criticised for being too overtly political as prince, he also pledged to respect the “precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities” of Parliamentary government and uphold the constitutional principles of the nation.

One of his first acts as monarch was to bestow the title Prince of Wales on his oldest son, William – an act which will also see the title of Princess of Wales pass to William’s wife Catherine.

The title has not been used since the death of Charles’ first wife, Diana, whose name has remained intimately associated with the title, even after her tragic death in 1997.

Emotions around the title were so strong that when the new King married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005 the decision was taken that she would not use the title, even though she was entitled to do so.

Jonathan Brady Stamping a fresh face on the monarchy; from left, Prince George, Kate Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. (File photo)

King Charles referred to his “darling wife Camilla” in his speech and thanked her for her loyal public service and appointed her his Queen consort.

But while King Charles’ first speech heavily stressed continuity and tradition, there is an expectation that the 73-year-old King will bring a modernising streak to the royal family.

He has long campaigned on environmental issues and climate change, and has also been intent on slimming down the monarchy, confining it to an inner core of the sovereign and his or her consort, children and grandchildren.

That will put the new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, front and centre as the face of the next generation of monarchy.

The couple have already made it clear they will stamp a fresh face on the royals, with their advocacy for causes including mental health, homelessness and climate change.

With Charles’ accession to the throne, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also rise up the order of succession.

But the King’s youngest son, Harry and wife Meghan, look set to remain on the outer.

Andrew Milligan Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

While the King spoke of his love for them, he also wished them luck building a new life overseas.

His words hinted at a reconciliation between Harry and his wife, Meghan, and the royal family after months of tension; it also indicated an acceptance of their choice to step down as working royals in early 2020.

In New Zealand, royal watchers who paid close attention to King Charles’ first speech found it inspiring, and deeply personal.

Yui Mok/AP King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, look at floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King was inclusive when he talked about different faiths and cultures, said Reverend Ivica Gregurec​ from Auckland’s Anglican Holy Trinity Cathedral.

King Charles acknowledged his responsibility to the Church of England, also known as the Anglican Church, but also his duty to others, Gregurec said.

“It's a wonderfully inclusive message which is really exciting,” he said.

“Part of our Christian faith is to involve and dialogue with people of different faiths.”

Gregurec said while King Charles’ speech was not revolutionarily different to Queen Elizabeth, he believed he would bring his own style to the throne.

supplied Monarchy NZ chairman Dr Sean Palmer.

Dr Sean Palmer​, chair of Monarchy New Zealand, agreed King Charles’ speech showed a different style – one that is much more emotional and human.

“It was a very genuine refection of the things he’s thinking and feeling. It was quite a heartfelt statement, and in my view, very human,” Palmer said.

“I think this indicates that we’re going to see a King that’s more in touch with his emotions and he’s going to reach out to people to reflect their feelings.”

While New Zealand wasn’t mentioned by name, the King did acknowledge the Realm countries – where he is now head of state – as being different from the rest of the Commonwealth, Palmer said.

Handing over the mantle of Prince of Wales to his son William recognises the succession of the constitutional monarchy, he said.

“What he was demonstrating is that the system continues to move. The succession was instantaneous with no court challenges ... It will be the envy of many around the world.”

Palmer said the speech was probably one of the most important speeches of the 21st century, and he thought King Charles delivered it well.

“The Queen’s passing is a substantial event that has captured the world’s attention. The world stopped and noted it, and his speech is part of that.”

ACT leader David Seymour, who met then-Prince Charles in 2015, agreed the speech was impressive.

“I thought it was a thoughtful commitment to service, just like the Queen.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Flower tributes are laid outside Buckingham Palace. Andrea Vance reports.

“I think he has been underestimated and he’s going to surprise people on the upside.”

He did not believe New Zealand would see a significant difference in leadership with the King at the throne but said the Monarchy was still important to this country.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said he thought the speech perfectly balanced the public commitment of a new sovereign with the deeply personal reflections of a son grieving the loss of his mother.

“He signalled significant continuity in the roles between Queen Elizabeth II, himself as King and his heir Prince William, while also acknowledging the role the Queen played as his mother.”

Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon.

A spokeswoman for Ardern said she would likely make comment about the King’s speech at the proclamation ceremony in Wellington but had nothing further to add last night to her previous comments about the new King.

Meanwhile, as Britain prepares for its first full state funeral since the death of Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, the body of Queen Elizabeth will begin its journey to London on Sunday British time.

The first leg of the journey will be a 160 km journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh where she will remain for two nights before being flown back to London.

Huge security will surround the funeral, with reports suggesting it will be the biggest security operation the UK has ever staged.

Jane Barlow/AP Tributes to the Queen on bus stops on Princes Street in Edinburgh.

As many as 10,000 police officers will be deployed on the streets.

Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers are expected to descend on London, with most of the British public having never known another monarch.